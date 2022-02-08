What is the rarest Axolotl in Minecraft 1.18?

Minecraft 1.18, also referred to as the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, introduced many new features to the game. Often seen as one of the biggest and most ambitious updates in the game, Minecraft 1.18 made several changes.

This includes overhauling the ore generation and distribution system, revamping the game’s mountains and caves, and tons more. A small change, however, came to the Axolotl mob. Axolotls were aquatic mobs added to the game on March 31, 2021, with the Java Edition Snapshot 20w51a for Minecraft 1.17.

Based on adorable real-life animals of the same name, Axolotls usually attack every other aquatic mob except turtles, dolphins and other axolotls. The rarest type of this mob is the Blue Axolotls.

However, they remain passive towards players, who can use leads to direct the mobs to places. They can even help players fight off hostile mobs like the drowned and get rid of some negative status effects resulting from certain actions.

Minecraft 1.18: How to get the rare Blue Axolotl variant

Blue-coloured Axolotls are the rarest form of the mob, having just a 0.083% (or one out of 1200) chance of spawning while breeding. Blue Axolotls cannot be found naturally existing in the game’s world. Players can only obtain them by breeding different Axolotls variants until they finally get the right spawn.

The food item required by Axolotls to breed is Tropical Fish, which can be fed to them using the “Bucket of Tropical Fish” item. When players feed the fish to the Axolotl, it will disappear, leaving only the bucket of water behind.

Players can use the bucket to scoop up more tropical fish and continue breeding the Axolotls for a higher chance at spawning a Blue Axolotl.

Available Axolotl variants and where to find them in general

Axolotls can be found in five variants: Leucistic, Wild, Gold, Cyan, and Blue. Starting in Minecraft 1.17, their spawning location has changed from caves submerged in water to only the Lush Caves biome in Minecraft 1.18.

Players can find the little creatures chirping away inside underwater ponds or lakes in the Lush Caves biome.

Transporting Axolotls

Axolotls can be transported to different areas and habitats by the player. The way to transport them is through a water bucket, which will turn the item into a “Bucket of Axolotl” when used on one.

Another way is to build a pool or an enclosure inside an ocean or a large body of water, thus saving the player some time and resources. Overall, Axolotls are a fascinating mob Mojang has added to the game.

Interesting fact: The 1/1200 chance of the Blue Axolotl getting bred represents the real-life number of Axolotls in the world, signifying that they are heavily endangered.

