5 best hostile mobs in Minecraft

The near-infinite world of Minecraft tests a player's survival skills. One has to face a wide variety of hostile mobs ready to attack them.

In Minecraft, mobs are divided based on their natural behavior towards players. There are three mob categories: passive, neutral, and hostile. Passive mobs are peaceful towards players, while neutral mobs become hostile only if they are hit.

Hostile mobs are always aggressive and attack any player in their range. This article talks about some of the best hostile mobs in Minecraft.

Minecraft's best hostile mob will vye for a player's life

5) Skeletons

Skeleton (Image via Minecraft)

Skeletons are one of the most iconic Minecraft mobs. This mob spawns in the Overworld and the Nether. Skeletons can drop bones, arrows, and any other equipment they are carrying.

Players can create an XP farm using a skeleton spawner and get a renewable source for bones and arrows. They can also be used for farming music discs.

4) Ghasts

Ghasts are necessary to farm if one wants to respawn the mighty Ender dragon. To revive Minecraft’s final boss, players will have to craft end crystals using ghast tears.

Having said that, ghast farms produce ghast tears and gun powder. Players can use both of these materials to blow up netherracks and discover ancient debris.

3) Evokers

Evoker (Image via Minecraft)

Evokers are among the most dangerous mobs in the Overworld. They are a mini-boss illager-type mob capable of using lethal magic attacks.

Evokers are found in woodland mansions while also spawning during pillager raids. By defeating this mob, players will get a totem of undying. With that item, one can escape death in Minecraft.

2) Wither skeletons

Wither skeletons (Image via Minecraft)

Wither skeletons are an uncommon mob found only in the nether fortresses. These mobs are taller than regular skeletons and wield a stone sword.

These skeletons can inflict wither effect for a few seconds. Players can defeat wither skeletons to have a chance at getting rare wither skeleton skulls.

1) Shulkers

Shulker (Image via Minecraft)

Shulkers are the only Minecraft mob who cannot move. These cube-shaped mobs tend to teleport after suffering too much damage.

While shulkers can be a bit annoying to defeat, their drops are valuable and useful. They drop shulker shells after being eliminated, which are used for crafting shulker boxes. With shulker boxes, players can carry 30 stacks of items in a single inventory slot.

Along with these, almost every hostile mob in Minecraft has a particular use. Players can farm them for XP and their drops.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

