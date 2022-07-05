5 best facts that are useful in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update was released a few weeks back and millions of players eagerly downloaded and jumped into the game to explore all the new features it had to offer. Even though it has been nearly a month since the update was released, there are still many things about it that players might not know, especially if they haven't read the complete patch notes that came with it.

The Wild Update offers four new mobs: Warden, frog, tadpole, and Allay. Along with these, two new biomes were also released: Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp. The Warden dwells in the Deep Dark whereas the frogs roam around in Mangrove Swamp and other swamps. Allays are trapped in Illager structures and need to be rescued by the players.

The update also added new commands, enchantments, status effects, and much more.

5 useful facts of Minecraft 1.19 update that will help players out

1) Froglights are obtained when frogs eat magma cubes

Frog dropping froglight after eating magma cubes (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Froglights are rare light-emitting blocks that players might have a hard time finding since they do not generate naturally. The only way to get them is to make the mob eat a small magma cube. These are new mobs that eat the smallest versions of slime and magma cube mobs.

Frogs drop froglights after they eat these blocks, which can then be placed anywhere and used as a beautiful light source. Different colored frogs drop different colored froglights.

2) Water bottles convert dirt blocks into mud

Water bottles can be used on dirt blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Mud is a brand new type of block that was added with the update and will only generate in the new Mangrove Swamp biome. However, this doesn't mean that players can only obtain the said blocks from there. Mud is integrated into the game and has connections to other materials as well.

Hence, if players take a water bottle and pour it onto a normal dirt block, it will convert into a mud block. This is a great way to quickly the new block and further interact with it.

3) Artificially generated or placed Sculk Shriekers do not summon Warden

Artificially placed or generated block can't summon the beast (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

One of the most dangerous blocks in the update is the Sculk Shrieker. These are mysterious-looking blocks that can summon terrifying Wardens when they are triggered by a Sculk Sensor that detects sound. When players venture through the Deep Dark biome, they must be extremely cautious so they don't trigger these.

However, if these blocks are obtained by players with a silk touch pickaxe and are placed somewhere else, that placed block will not be able to summon the Warden.

Similarly, if the Sculk Shrieker generates from the catalyst spread, it will not be able to summon the beast. This is because the 'can_summon' tag of the block is set to "false" if its placed or generated artificially.

4) Green frogs do not spawn naturally

Green frogs can only be spawned manually (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Many players will try to find all three types of frogs and keep these cute mobs as their pet; however, green frogs do not spawn naturally in the world.

If players want them, they must spawn tadpoles from breeding either white or orange frogs, take the newborn in a bucket to a cold biome and have them grow up there. Once the tadpole grows in a cold biome, it will be green in color.

5) Wool or carpet makes no sound vibration

Wool or carpet can be used to create a safe patch (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

In the new Deep Dark Biome, the main aim is to stay silent as any sound can trigger Sculk Shriekers and the Warden. Mojang has helped players by adding a loophole by removing sound vibrations from wool blocks and carpets.

Hence, if players place them or walk on them, Sculk Sensors or the Warden will not be able to hear anything.

Players must always use stacks of wool and carpet blocks to create a safe path on which they can jump and run in dire situations.

