Warden's anger mechanism in Minecraft 1.19 explained

The Warden from Minecraft 1.19 update is the most dangerous mob ever added to the game. It is the first blind mob in the game that can smell and hear other mobs or players to hunt them down. Mojang took their time to unleash this beast simply because they were working on making it the most detailed mob in the game in terms of behavior.

When Mojang first introduced the Warden at the Minecraft Live event back in 2020, the community lost its mind seeing how powerful the mob really is in the game. They learned that the mob will get angry at the player if they make too much noise and will easily kill them in an instant. Now that the mob has been released with Minecraft 1.19, detailed information is available about how the mob gets angry.

Detailed explanation of Warden's anger mechanism in Minecraft 1.19

The mob's anger range

The Warden spawns in the new Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft 1.19 and has a range of anger levels between 0 and 150. The beast keeps track of how angry it is at each and every mob or player as a number. This number can increase or decrease depending on what the prey does or if the Warden finds the prey. Anything from making a sound to making contact with the beast can change its anger level.

Anger level for vibrations

Projectiles will also trigger the beast (Image via Mojang)

If the beast detects any sound vibration from an entity or smells them, the anger level increases to 35 with each vibration. Although any projectile that creates a vibration adds 10 levels of anger, if the beast hears two projectiles within 5 seconds, it adds up to a full 35 anger level.

Anger level for contact and attacks

The beast immediately attacks if any entity comes in contact (Image via Mojang)

If a mob or a player comes into contact with the beast in Minecraft 1.19, the anger level increases to 35, and it will start attacking the prey. The anger level instantly increases to 100 if a player or mob hurts the beast, directly or indirectly, within 5 block radius. This makes the mob completely angry, and it will start running towards the prey.

Peak anger level

At 80 anger level, the beast roars at its prey (Image via Mojang)

When the Warden's anger level reaches 80, the beast starts to roar. The roar itself adds 20 anger levels, adding up to 100. Once the anger level reaches 100, the beast will not smell or hear anything and will blindly start chasing and attacking the prey, either through melee or ranged attacks.

How the anger level decreases

If the beast does not detect anything for a minute, it despawns (Image via Mojang)

If the beast does not hear any sound vibration, the anger level decreases by 1 per second. The anger level towards a mob or a player goes to 0 if the entity dies, either by the beast or by any other reason. If the beast does not hear or smell anything for a minute, it burrows back into the ground and despawns.

