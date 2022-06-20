5 things to do if a Warden spawns in Minecraft 1.19

The Warden in the new Minecraft 1.19 update is arguably the strongest mob ever added to the game. Though the beast is blind, it can still obliterate players if they make the slightest of mistakes. Due to this, players must be extremely cautious if and when it spawns.

The new hostile mob can only spawn in the new Deep Dark Biome with the help of sculk sensors and sculk shriekers. The spawning of the beast entirely depends on how the players traverse through the spooky biome in Minecraft 1.19. The sculk shrieker blocks will call out the beast if players make three mistakes. Fortunately, there are a few ways to survive and escape the wrath of the Warden.

Use the Warden's blindness against it in Minecraft 1.19

5) Don't make any sound

Towering up is not the best way to create distance (Image via Mojang)

By now, most gamers know that they should be absolutely silent when dealing with the Warden in Minecraft 1.19. Even though the mob is blind, its pathfinding skills through sound are excellent. The anger level of the beast also increases each time it hears a player.

Hence, players must be in sneak mode most of the time and not do anything that makes noise. Actions such as eating food items, mining blocks, wearing or removing wearable items, and more, can alert the beast.

4) Create a distance of 20 to 25 blocks from the mob

The Warden can attack players with sonic boom (Image via Mojang)

Despite being blind, the beast has loads of ways to track a player down and kill them. First, they can smell and listen for players to update their pathfinding. Next, if they are angry, they can run quite quickly and can even attack players with a sonic boom ranged attack that can penetrate walls. However, all these features of the mob have a range limit.

Hence, it is best to instantly move at least 20 blocks away to prevent the beast from hearing, smelling, or attacking the player. If the mob is angry, this tactic will only apply if the player is 20 blocks behind a wall and away from the beast since the sonic boom attack can penetrate 15 blocks of wall to attack players.

3) Throw snowballs to distract the mob

Throw snowballs to distract the Warden (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

When the beast spawns in the Deep Dark biome in Minecraft 1.19, it will immediately start hearing and sniffing out the player. However, the mob can listen to and walk towards all kinds of sound vibrations.

Players can use snowballs at regular intervals to keep the mob distracted and away from themselves. Doing this will give them more time to escape the area while the mob is confused by the false alarms.

Other projectiles can also work in this case, as long as they make a sound on landing to distract the beast.

2) Use wool blocks or carpet

A pathway made up of carpet blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Players who want to escape the Warden quickly without getting detected or making any sound can use wool blocks or carpet to create a path. These are the only blocks that do not create any sound vibrations. Additionally, wool blocks do not allow any sound vibration to pass through them.

Hence, players can either create a wall of wool blocks between them and the beast or place blocks and run over them to quickly escape without making any sound. A better way to use these blocks is to create a proper path made from these blocks before the mob spawns.

1) Use a night vision potion

Night vision effect (Image via Mojang)

Along with all the tricks mentioned above, it is essential for players to use the night vision potion when the Warden is around. The Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft 1.19 is the darkest place to be in the game.

Additionally, the beast can apply a new Darkness status effect that drastically darkens the player's field of view. The night vision status effect directly counters it and allows gamers to clearly see their nearby surroundings, even though the far-off areas are blacked out.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

