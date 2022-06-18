5 best ways to tackle new darkness effect in Minecraft 1.19

The Darkness effect is a new status effect released in the Minecraft 1.19 update. It is part of the new Deep Dark Biome and can only be applied through naturally generated sculk shriekers and the Warden. It is a scary effect that drastically darkens a player's surroundings, making it extremely difficult to see anything. However, there are several ways to reduce the intensity of the effect.

The Minecraft 1.19 update has finally released the long-awaited Deep Dark Biome and all the features that come with it. Most of these features were already announced back in 2020 for the Caves and Cliffs update. But Mojang later announced that they would be pushed back to the next update. Darkness has been around for a little while, but now, players have managed to come up with several ways to circumvent or mitigate the effect.

Easily tackle Darkness effect in Minecraft 1.19 with these five tricks

5) Placing torches everywhere

Torches can help guide the way (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

If sculk shriekers and Wardens put the spooky effect on players, they can counter it by placing loads of light-emitting blocks around the area. While trying to do this, players must be extremely careful not to activate any sculk sensor blocks. Fortunately, they can block sculk sensors with wool blocks and then place loads of torches to create a safe path for the worst-case scenario.

4) Using graphics mods for dynamic lighting

Holding a torch to light the area (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Several graphic mods like Optifine, LambDynamicLights, and more have a special feature through which light-emitting blocks can produce light even when they are in the item form. This means that if a player is holding a torch, it will generate light without having to be placed.

This is a great way to clearly see while under the darkness effect. Players do not need to place torches everywhere; instead, they can just see where they are going holding a torch.

3) Increasing brightness to max

Always keep brightness full for best experience (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

There are still many players who play the game on medium brightness. This setting can be changed by going into video settings and can greatly aid players in not only tackling the new effect but also in traversing any kind of dark area like caves. This option should always be maxed out to derive the best experience in the game.

2) Using night-vision potion

Using night-vision potion is the best counter to Darkness effect (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Night-vision potions are arguably one of the best ways to directly counter the darkness effect. With the night-vision potion, players can properly see everything, even in dark places. Hence, if they are affected by the new effect, they can use this potion to render the nearby area visible. Though distant blocks will not be perceptible to the eye, players will still be able to run away more easily.

Gamers must always have a night-vision potion when exploring the Deep Dark Biome.

1) Disabling darkness pulsing settings

Darkness pulsing effect settings (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

When players are hit with this effect, the darkness will pulse at regular intervals. This means that there can be instances where players will not be able to see anything at all. Their entire screen will be pitch black, making it impossible to play the game. However, Mojang has added an accessibility setting to completely reduce or remove this pulsing effect.

Though this feature is mainly for visually-impaired players, anyone can change these settings. Users can head on over to the accessibility settings and reduce the darkness pulsing settings. This will result in a much less intense Darkness effect.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far