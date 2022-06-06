Expected release of Optifine mod for Minecraft 1.19 update

Once the Minecraft 1.19 update is released, thousands of players will be waiting for the arrival of the famed Optifine mod next. This mod has been around for years and is one of the best for increasing the overall performance of the sandbox game. The mod offers several graphical optimizations to load chunks faster and stabilize the game's FPS. Furthermore, it also allows players to load and use all kinds of different shaders within the game.

Although there are several alternatives and competitor mods like Sodium, BetterFPS, etc., thousands of players still use this mod. There has been no major news from the mod developers regarding a new version for the Minecraft 1.19 update. Obviously, this ignites questions within the community as to when a new version of this effective mod will be released for the update.

When can players expect a new Optifine mod for Minecraft 1.19 update?

Observing previous releases of the mod

The mod was initially created by a small group of developers that always tried to keep up with Mojang's update cycles. Though there is no official news regarding the new 1.19 version on their official Twitter handle, an expected release date can be guessed by looking at the trends of previous version releases.

For example, in 2021, Mojang dropped the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update on November 30. At the time, the Optifine 1.18 mod was still in development, and the mod's Twitter handle posted that it was 60% complete. On December 6, they posted the final official version of the mod, implying that it took them a week after the release of the update to finish the mod. Hence, players can expect a new version sometime within the month of June itself.

The mod for the Minecraft 1.19 update is currently under development

Even though there is no news regarding the 1.19 version of the Optifine mod on their Twitter account, some promising information can be found on their Discord server. The mod has a bustling Discord server where the developers constantly post updates regarding their latest projects.

Discord server shows that the new mod is 30% completed (Image via Sportskeeda)

More news about the mod for the Minecraft 1.19 update is available on their Discord server. Once players enter the server, they will see certain chat rooms named '1.19', hinting that the development of a new version is well underway. Server members can also see that the mod is currently at 30% completion.

With this information, an expected release can be predicted. The Optifine mod for version 1.18 was released in a week when the mod was 60% completed. Therefore, players can expect the mod for the new update to arrive in about 2 weeks (in the second half of June), although nothing can be said for sure.

The Minecraft 1.19 update will be dropping tomorrow on June 7, 2022. It will add in loads of new features like four mobs, two biomes, loads of new blocks, items and advancements. Other than that, a new enchantment, status effect, and some command line changes will also be added to the game.

