Minecraft 1.19 update: New biomes and their features explained

Updates are a significant part of Minecraft that consistently breathes new life into the game by adding new blocks, mobs, and even different biomes. Much is being added to the game in the new Wild Update, otherwise known as Minecraft 1.19.

Players will be able to explore two new biomes, The Deep Dark and the Mangrove Swamp Biome. Here is everything players need to know about them.

New biomes and their features explained in Minecraft 1.19 update

There are so many exciting features coming to Minecraft inside of the Wild Update. Of course, along with two new biomes, players will get additional mobs.

These are creatures such as the Allay, a mob that collects items and loves to dance, and even cute frogs and fireflies. Lastly, a powerful new mob called the Warden joins the game and is truly a force to be reckoned with.

The Deep Dark

The Deep Dark is precisely as its name suggests. It is a dark cave biome that is located deep within the ground. This biome is a rare biome located below the Y=0 axis.

Players looking to find this location will most likely be able to find it connected to existing cave systems. However, they can dig down in the dirt below the Y=0 blocks and attempt to find it that way.

The Deep Dark is home to sculk blocks

These mysterious sculk blocks are a variety of blocks unique to the Deep Dark. The sculk blocks consist of regular sculk blocks, sculk sensors, sculk shriekers, and sculk catalysts.

The sculk sensors and shriekers will detect a player's movements to summon the Warden, an extremely dangerous mob that makes its home in the Deep Dark biome. Players will need to be very careful around them.

Ancient Cities

When exploring the Deep Dark, players may come across a structure called an Ancient City. It is a structure home to the Warden, and players will be able to find various items inside chests deep inside the Ancient City.

Players will also be able to have carpet available there, which can help players avoid vibrations to avoid the dangerous Warden.

The Warden

Probably the biggest deal of the entire Wild Update, the Warden is a very powerful, albeit blind mob, that can sense the player through their movement and vibrations.

The creature deals devastating damage and has both a close-range and long-range attack. It can kill a player in full netherite armor in 2 hits, and cannot be killed with lava, drowned, or by fall damage.

Mangrove Swamps

Players can explore the new version of the swamp biome called the Mangrove Swamps. These swamp biomes feature large mangrove trees, which are large trees that can grow around their environment, as well as the first tree to feature roots.

This biome is a mix between a jungle and a swamp in terms of looks, and players will easily be able to recognize it when stumbling across it.

Lots of mud

Players who come across a Mangrove Swamp in Minecraft will probably notice that many of the blocks are mud. This is a new block added in the wild update, which can also be created by players combining a dirt block and water.

Players can harvest mud blocks and then dry them out to make clay, giving players an easy way to harvest clay in their builds.

Frogs

Frogs are a special mob in Minecraft that will make their home in the biome. This will be the only passive mob that spawns in the Mangrove Swamp.

In addition to frogs, there will also be tadpoles and frogspawn eggs from which frogs will mature. Players will be able to use the frogs to create froglights, a unique form of illumination being added to the game in 1.19.

Fireflies

Players of Minecraft will notice that there are now fireflies added to the game. These mobs are only listed as being 2 pixels in size, making them the smallest mob ever added to the game.

These mobs will move around and twinkle. Originally made to be eaten by the frogs, this idea was scrapped as the development of 1.19 continued.

