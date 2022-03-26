How do darkness pulsing settings in Minecraft snapshot 22w12a work?

Minecraft snapshot 22w12a recently got released with even more interesting changes and additions for the upcoming 1.19 The Wild Update. One of these features is the dark pulsing settings in the accessibility menu.

With the darkness effect coming in the next update, these settings could be a game changer for how players explore the new Deep Dark Biome.

Darkness is a new effect that blinds the player by drastically darkening their surroundings, making it difficult to see anything. Sculk shrieker blocks and the new Warden mob will be able to apply this spooky effect to players.

However, the new settings given by Mojang can completely change how the effect will work on the player.

What do darkness pulsing settings do in Minecraft snapshot 22w12a?

As players venture deep into the new biome, they will soon find a sculk shrieker and can activate it by mistake. The block will let out a ghostly shriek and the darkness effect will be applied to the player. Furthermore, the effect continues to be applied when Warden is nearby.

Darkness effect in Minecraft snapshot 22w12a (Image via Mojang)

Players will notice that darkness will have a pulsing effect where it darkens the surrounding drastically before becoming weakened. This breathing effect goes on as long as they are affected by it. This is where the new settings come into play.

If players go to the accessibility settings, they will find the 'darkness pulsing' slider. This essentially reduces the amount of darkness the effect puts on them. Of course, these settings can be added for those who are visually impaired, however, this can be used by any player.

The darkness settings in Minecraft snapshot 22w12a (Image via Mojang)

This is a huge help whenever players are affected by darkness as it can simply reduce pulsation and improve vision while still under the effect. Remember, this will not completely remove it, but will only reduce the pulsating effect.

When the pulsating is completely turned off, players can easily see their surroundings (Image via Mojang)

Players can even variably reduce the darkness with the help of the slider. The thrillseekers won't really reduce the effect just to experience the Deep Dark as it should be, but those who want a more casual interaction with the new biome can reduce the effect.

With the Minecraft snapshot 22w12a, Mojang added the Warden, the darkness effect, and swift sneak enchantment back to the game. Along with this, they also added boats with chest and sculk shrieker functionality.

