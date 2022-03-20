Top 5 tips to counter the darkness effect in Minecraft 1.19

In Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, players will experience the new darkness effect. This effect will be a part of the horrifying Deep Dark Biome. It will feature Ancient Cities and the most powerful mob in the game, Warden. This effect will be some of the deadliest ones because of the new hostile mob.

The darkness effect drastically darkens the player's surroundings, making it almost impossible to see anything. As this effect will be applied by the sculk shrieker and the Warden, there won't be any sunlight to counter the effect down in the caves. Even though the darkness effect is difficult to handle in Minecraft 1.19, players can use certain tips to counter the new effect.

5 best tips to counter the darkness effect in Minecraft 1.19

5) Use loads of torches

Torch trail can be barely visible (Image via Mojang)

While players will explore the Deep Dark Biome in Minecraft 1.19, they must always leave a trail of torches wherever they go. This is because when the darkness effect applies to them, they won't be able to see anything except the torches, which can guide them out of the danger area.

Players must avoid placing torches while a Warden is around because it will make noise, consequently alerting the mob. Hence, they must place loads of them before the mob emerges.

4) Wait for the effect to weaken

The effect weakens for a brief moment (Image via Mojang)

While players will have that effect, they might notice that it weakens from time to time, allowing players to briefly see where they are going. Players can use this time to see where they are going and plan accordingly. The players can use the breathing effect of the darkness while sneaking away.

3) Sneak away from the Warden

The Warden (Image via Mojang)

There are two ways in which players can get the effect in Minecraft 1.19: the sculk shrieker block and the Warden.

If the mob is around, the effect will not wear off the players, making it essential for players to move away from it as soon as possible. The mob applies 34 seconds of effect if the player is within 30 blocks. To remove the effect, they have to evade the mob.

2) Night vision potion

Night vision effect (Image via Mojang)

Arguably the best way to counter this effect in Minecraft 1.19 is by drinking the night vision potion. It is directly opposite to what the new effect will do and helps players see in the dark. When both the effects counter each other, players will be able to see a small area around them which will help them navigate easily.

1) Break sculk blocks

Sculk shrieker (Image via Mojang)

The best and most important thing to do is to break all the sculk shrieker blocks present in the Deep Dark Biome. This will prevent the block from applying the effect on the player and also prevent the Warden from spawning.

However, players should always beware of other sculk shriekers that might be activated by the sound of a breaking block. If they strategically break all these blocks, they won't be affected by the effect.

Edited by Danyal Arabi