Top 5 types of lingering potions in Minecraft

Lingering potions are special types of magical liquids in Minecraft. These are not like normal potion bottles, as they are meant to be thrown to apply the effect in a particular area. Whoever walks in the affected area gets affected by the potion's effect. All kinds of potions can be converted into lingering ones by brewing them with a dragon's breath.

These types of potions might not be the most used type out of all, but there are particular scenarios where these can be used. Essentially, the potion effect lingers around the area for a set amount of time. The effect wears off if a player or any mob stands in the affected area for too long.

5 best types of lingering potions in Minecraft

5) Slowness

Slowness (Image via Minecraft)

The lingering potion of slowness is a great way to slow down any enemy if players are being chased. If multiple hostile mobs are chasing the player, every mob will easily get affected by the slowness effect. However, if loads of mobs get into the affected area, the effect will wear off quicker. Players can easily kill the slowed-down mobs without them catching the players.

4) Healing

Healing (Image via Minecraft)

The healing lingering potion is a positive potion that helps players heal whenever they are in the affected area. This is an excellent way to quickly heal to full health whenever fighting a strong mob or a hoard of hostile mobs. Players can fight and then return to the affected area to regenerate their health and jump back into the fight.

3) Strength

Strength (Image via Minecraft)

This potion also helps players while fighting several hostile mobs. This essentially puts a strength status effect on players for a brief moment as they walk into the affected area. This way, they can take the status effect and jump in the fight, and whenever they run out of the status effect, they can go back to the affected area to get the strength back.

2) Regeneration

Regeneration (Image via Mojang)

This is an excellent lingering potion as it offers regeneration to players. When players walk through the affected area, they are hit with a regeneration status effect for a brief amount of time. This is a great potion when fighting stronger mobs as players can go back to the affected areas to keep the regeneration effect applied to them and fight hostile mobs without losing much health.

1) Harming

Harming (Image via Mojang)

Harming potions are some of the most dangerous ones as they instantly hurt players or hostile mobs. A lingering version of it can be quite effective if players are fighting loads of mobs that are chasing them. When mobs walk into the affected area, they will get hit with the potion and lose health. This lingering potion is used by many players in survival mode and even in multiplayer servers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

