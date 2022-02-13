Why is brewing potions so important in Minecraft?

Potion brewing is an extremely useful feature in Minecraft. Since the very beginning, the game offered players to brew different types of potions, both positive and negative types. There are many reasons why making these in the game is so important.

Brewing is an extensive system in the game. Loads of different potions can be brewed with the help of loads of different items. First players need a stand made with the help of blaze rod and cobblestone. After that, players need nether warts, blaze powder and other important items to start making these magical liquids.

Reasons why brewing potions is so important in Minecraft

Many players who are new to the game might not be familiar with all of its facets, including brewing. Hence, they must know how important this feature actually is for their survival.

Helping players in various situations

Healing potion (Image via Minecraft)

As players explore and survive in the wilderness, they may encounter various types of dangers and problems. They will have to fight various types of mobs, traverse through tough terrains, and survive through it all. To ease their way and to help them, players can use certain magical liquids on themselves to boost their health, strength etc.

Potions like regeneration, fire resistance, healing, strength, water breathing, invisibility, etc. are some of the great examples that can help players in difficult scenarios. Fire resistance can be helpful in the Nether. Healing and strength can help players while fighting hostile mobs.

Doing damage to hostile mobs and other players

Harming potion (Image via Minecraft)

As some of these liquids help players, there are certain ones that can do harm to other players and mobs if used correctly. Using a combination of positive and negative magical liquids can really help players win any fight and survive any situation.

Players can use splash glass bottles to throw them towards the opponent and affect them with the effect.

Potions like harming, poison, weakness, slowness etc. can be used on mobs to negatively affect them in some way. Harming can be used to instantly deal a lot of damage to the one getting affected.

Poisoning can deal small amounts of damage at regular intervals. Weakness and slowness can physically weaken any opponent.

