What does Dragon's Breath do in Minecraft?

Dragon's Breath is one of the Ender Dragon's deadliest attacks in Minecraft. This attack is famous for its ability to harm players, and happens when the Ender Dragon sprays its breath at players.

Gamers can also collect the Dragon's Breath to form a new type of potion. But what exactly is the Dragon's Breath? How deadly is this attack? Here is everything players need to know about the Dragon's Breath in Minecraft.

What is the Dragon's Breath in Minecraft?

Dragon's Breath is one of the Ender Dragon's primary attacks. It commences when the player enters within 20 blocks of the exit portal. When they are at this close range, the Ender Dragon flies down to the player to spew its purple breath.

The Dragon's Breath creates a purple mist around the player and causes a lingering potion of harming directed towards the player. This purple cloud of harming lasts for about three seconds in Minecraft.

The harming effect often kills players who have been hit by previous Ender Dragon attacks. The dangerous part about the Dragon's Breath is its lingering effect, which lasts much longer than the initial 3-second hit of harming, and can drain health significantly.

Players with a bottle can also collect the Dragon's Breath. All they have to do is stand within the poisonous cloud with their empty bottle and right-click on the purple cloud around them.

Potion making

The Dragon's Breath is a crucial ingredient to collect for brewing in Minecraft, as it creates a lingering potion effect. This is especially useful for splash potions, as it creates a cloud similar to the one the Ender Dragon makes when it uses its Dragon's Breath attack.

The way to create a lingering splash potion is to brew the potion of lingering into the splash potion. Players don't have to worry about the potion of harming lingering with the potion of lingering. When they collect it from the Dragon's Breath, the harming effect wan't get picked up like the lingering effect.

The lingering effect is significant for splash potions, as it allows the potion to affect the targeted area longer than a regular splash potion would. This is great for fighting groups or trying to heal large groups of players.

