Where to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.19

Even in Minecraft 1.19, diamonds remain one of the most sought-after items. Both veterans as well as new players are always delighted to find these precious minerals. These resources are used to craft some of the best weapons, tools, and armor in the game. In fact, one of the major milestones for new Minecraft players is finding their first diamond.

Clearly, these items are rare and can be found either by mining underground or as chest loot in different structures. While mining for them in the latest version, players must be extremely careful as they do so because of the new Deep Dark Cave biome and the terrifying Warden.

Ways to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.19

Mining at Y level -58

The best way to find diamonds is by mining underground (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Since the very beginning, mining has been the best method to find diamonds. Clearly, this also applies to the latest version since many newcomers to the game will jump into the world and start mining for them. However, players must be aware of the recent changes to the game that have affected the generation of ore blocks.

As part of the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, Mojang drastically changed the game's ore generation and world generation mechanics. The bedrock layer, which was previously at Y level 0, was shifted down to Y level -64, creating a significant amount of space for more blocks and caves to generate in. Due to this change, diamonds will now generate anywhere between Y level 12 and -64. The deeper players go, the more diamonds they will find.

This is why mining at Y level -58 is the best way to find them in the game, since below that point, only bedrock blocks will start spawning. Players can begin strip mining or branch mining to cover larger areas. Furthermore, to get more diamonds out of each ore block, players are advised to use the Fortune Enchantment on their pickaxes.

It must be noted that a Deep Dark Biome can spawn anywhere below Y level 0 where the Warden can spawn. Players should be extremely cautious not to trigger any sculk shriekers while mining.

Looting chests

Buried treasure chest containing a diamond (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

There are loads of naturally generated structures in all three dimensions that players can explore. In these structures, chests will generate, occasionally containing some of the game's most precious items including diamonds. In Minecraft 1.19, the new Ancient City structure has the highest number of chests that could contain diamonds.

The best chests to loot are buried treasure chests, which have a 59.9% or 46.9% chance of generating a diamond. Additionally, other uncommon structures such as End Cities, Bastion Remnants, Weaponsmith Villager House, etc., might generate diamonds.

Trading with villagers

Toolsmith trading diamond tools (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Villager trading is another useful way for players to get their hands on precious items in the game. Diamonds are generally needed by players to craft superior weapons, tools, and armor. Fortunately, diamond equipment can be easy to get, if they trade with weaponsmiths, toolsmiths, or armored villagers. As the name suggests, all these villagers will trade diamond gear after they reach a certain level.

