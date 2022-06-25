Redditor humorously tortures Warden with sounds in Minecraft 1.19

A Redditor by the name of 'u/mosquito_boy' posted a funny video where they tortured the Warden with a range of sounds. The player had trapped the Warden in a small room behind chains and surrounded it with jukeboxes and parrots. They then inserted several music discs into all the jukeboxes while the parrots kept the Warden distracted.

At the start of the video, the Warden got angry at a wandering trader and obliterated it with a sonic boom attack. After this, the mob stood quietly while all the jukeboxes played and the parrots chirped. The player even started to throw honey bottles at the mob and drank the honey as well, creating even more sound. In the end, the player went too close to the mob, which resulted in their death.

The Warden in the new Minecraft 1.19 update is the most dangerous mob in the game. It also happens to be the first blind mob that can only smell and hear other mobs and players. Though they are extremely lethal, some players humorously play with the beast in creative mode.

Minecraft 1.19 players react to Warden being overwhelmed by range of sounds

As the Warden in Minecraft 1.19 update is one of the most fascinating mobs, it is talked about at length among the playerbase. Hence, this clip where the original poster tortures the beast instantly blew up on the Reddit page. Members of the community had a good laugh at the terrifying beast being overwhelmed by the sounds.

One of the users was confused as to how the Warden was not despawning and going back underground. While the original poster mentioned that the mob was enjoying the party, others explained the mob would not be despawned if it continued to hear sounds from different sources.

Redditors also discussed mob switches in the game as well.

Most people were left amused by the video and joked around in the comment section. They also talked about the energy in the video, and even the sound the Warden was making at times was laughable.

Several users also noticed how the post was categorized as a tutorial on the Reddit page. They pointed out the flair under which the video was. The original poster said it is indeed a tutorial about torturing the beast in Minecraft 1.19 and that it can be helpful for players.

Redditors also talked about the end of the video where the player dies and respawns near several Allays holding flint and steel and TNT blocks.

It was equally hilarious to see these new mobs holding the explosives.

Overall, thousands of users absolutely loved the absurdly funny clip of the Warden getting tortured in Minecraft 1.19 by being subjected to a bunch of different sounds.

Even a day after the clip went live, it continues to garner upvotes and comments.

