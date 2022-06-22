How useful is the Allay in Minecraft 1.19?

Allay is a brand new mob added to the game with the Minecraft 1.19 update. The adorable, friendly mob was chosen by fans in a mob vote at the Minecraft Live event in 2021. The mob went up against Glare and Copper Golem in the vote and defeated them by a large margin. Now that it has been added to the game, players must be eager to know what it can do.

The Minecraft 1.19 update also added other new mobs like Warden, Frog, and Tadpole to the game. New biomes like Deep Dark and Mangrove Swamp biomes have also been added with the update, along with loads of other smaller features. Though Allays must be rescued from the Illager structure, they can be quite helpful if players use them in the correct manner.

Ways in which Allay can be useful in Minecraft 1.19

Used for clearing out an area

Allay clearing out an area filled with stone blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

In Minecraft 1.19, the primary behavior trait of Allay is that it can pick up any dropped item from the ground if it is holding that same item. After picking up these items, they can either give items to the player or throw them near a note block that has recently been played.

This can be quite helpful as players can specifically hand the mob an item and employ it to pick up other dropped items and bring them back. For example, if a mine is full of cobblestone items dropped on the ground from mining, the mob can easily clear out the area and either throw blocks near a note block where a hopper can collect items and put them in a chest.

Excellent for farms

If used correctly, they can be extremely helpful in certain farms (Image via u/I-Darkman-I Reddit)

A special feature of this mob is that it can be really helpful in several farms. Farms are contraptions made to gather loads of items and resources automatically or manually. In certain farms, items are dropped on the floor and are picked up by a hopper in minecart that delivers them to a collection chest.

The collection process can be completely replaced by Allays working on the farm. These mobs can collect any dropped item and deliver it to a note block that plays at regular intervals to keep the mob connected. This is one of the main uses of the mob since it makes certain farms easier to build.

Can be kept as a pet

They are one of the cutest and most helpful mobs to keep in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Apart from all the practical uses of the mob, they can also be kept as an adorable pet. When players hand them an item, it connects with the player and will follow them anywhere. In the upcoming 1.19.1 incremental update, they will also be able to duplicate with an amethyst shard and dance to the jukebox. This will make them even more lively and lovable.

