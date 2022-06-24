Redditor sparks huge debate on account banning coming in Minecraft 1.19.1 update

Minecraft 1.19.1 will soon release as an increment to the main 1.19 The Wild Update. In this patch, users can report others with lousy behavior, and Mojang can suspend or ban the latter.

This has quickly become the most controversial feature ever. There is a massive split of opinions regarding this feature and how it should be implemented in the popular sandbox game.

Something similar was recently posted on the popular Minecraft Reddit page, which sparked debates regarding the feature. A Redditor, u/TSCole153, posted a screenshot of an account being permanently banned from multiplayer and realms.

The notice mentioned that the account had been banned for bad behavior that goes against Minecraft Community Standards. However, the post was soon taken down due to its controversial content.

The original poster was furious with this feature as they captioned how this feature 'is sickening.' They then asked if more gamers had similar thoughts and hated the new reporting and banning feature. Surprisingly, the post blew up on the page within hours.

The original post was recently removed from the game's Reddit page, as the popular Reddit page is strict regarding what gets posted. Though the moderator mentioned that it was removed because the original poster was spamming posts, the original poster only posted this one picture and was replying to comments.

No one knows the exact reason why the post was removed.

Users strongly react to account banning feature shown by Redditor coming soon in Minecraft 1.19.1 update

Chat reporting and account banning will be one of the most controversial features once the 1.19.1 update releases. Though the update is still under development, players are already fired up regarding the feature.

The reason for adding this feature in the Minecraft 1.19.1 update is to create a much safer online experience. However, the implementation of the feature is being questioned at length.

Within 5 hours, the post blew up, garnering over 19 thousand upvotes and over 2 thousand comments.

Thousands of gamers talked about how anarchy servers will instantly be banned simply because there is so much profanity and violence happening there. They also discussed how server owners and moderators should have the power to ban players, not Mojang.

They pointed out that if users are paying for their own servers, the banning power should also be in their hands.

Users also discussed how banning it on a server level would become pointless because that gamer would get barred from the entire multiplayer platform. On the server, admins and moderators can ban individuals from playing.

This new ban process will also ruin several security features that are on the server level.

Other Redditors criticized Mojang and Microsoft for making moves like migrating accounts and making the multiplayer platform more secure with this wrongly implemented ban system in Minecraft 1.19.1.

They talked about how the developers are gradually gaining control over how the game is played and curbing the freedom Minecraft used to have.

Overall, the new report and ban system coming with the 1.19.1 update got a lot of hate and criticism on the Reddit page as thousands of players flocked to the post.

Even though Mojang intends to make its multiplayer platform a safer place, users are unhappy with how the ban system is getting implemented.

