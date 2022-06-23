Minecraft 1.19.1 update for Bedrock and Java Edition: All you need to know

On June 7, 2022, Mojang released the highly anticipated Minecraft 1.19 update. The version 1.19 update can be considered a continuation of the Caves & Cliffs update. It added almost all the delayed features such as the Warden, deep dark caves, goat horns, and more.

Along with the old and delayed features, The Wild Update had a lot to offer in the way of new content, including frogs, allays, mangrove swamps, mud, and more. However, the Wild Update did not have the same spark as its predecessors, but it was still pretty solid as it brought new mobs, biomes, blocks, and items to the game.

After every major update, Mojang always releases a minor update within a few weeks. This minor update mostly contains bug fixes and other features. Mojang will be releasing the 1.19.1 update soon, and here is everything players need to know about it.

Minecraft 1.19.1 update brings allay duplication alongside several bug fixes and changes

Allay duplication (Both Bedrock and Java Edition)

Allay became the winner of Mob Vote held at Minecraft Live 2021. As a result, it was added to the game in The Wild Update. Right now, the only way to find allay is by releasing them from the prison or jail cells created by evil illagers in pillager outposts and woodland mansions. However, in the Minecraft 1.19.1 update, players will finally have the option to own multiple allays without having to venture into dangerous pillager outposts and woodland mansions.

Allay duplication is the main feature of the 1.19.1 update. Once the update is released, players can easily duplicate their allays.

In version 1.19.1, when an allay is given an amethyst shard in the presence of a playing jukebox, it will initiate an adorable animation, do a 360-degree turn, and finally spawn in another allay. The old allay will have a five-minute cooldown before it can create a duplicate again.

Other new changes for Java players in version 1.19.1

The 1.19.1 update in Java Edition will fix some bugs from older game versions and the 1.19 update. Moreover, there have also been some QoL additions to the social interaction screen.

And one main new change is that players can now report other players for inappropriate behavior in the in-game chat.

New features and changes for Bedrock Edition in version 1.19.10

Jay Wells⛏️ @Mega_Spud



One of the top Parity feature requests you have told us about is a way to /locate biomes, and this update includes that function!



Check out the changelog:



Send us your feedback and bugs! Hoppy Wednesday! New Minecraft Beta Preview is rolling out today.One of the top Parity feature requests you have told us about is a way to /locate biomes, and this update includes that function!Check out the changelog: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic… Send us your feedback and bugs! Hoppy Wednesday! New Minecraft Beta Preview is rolling out today.One of the top Parity feature requests you have told us about is a way to /locate biomes, and this update includes that function!Check out the changelog: feedback.minecraft.net/hc/en-us/artic…Send us your feedback and bugs! https://t.co/pu11VsJk4c

Bedrock players can now finally use the /locate command for biomes; previously, it was only available in Java Edition.

Bedrock Edition will also feature six new splash texts:

"You are valid!"

"I'm glad you're here!"

"You are welcome here!"

"Your gender is valid!"

"Contains infinite genders!"

This update will even bring certain parity changes to Bedrock Edition regarding names, sounds, and health points. Compared to Java Edition, there are tons of bug fixes in the Bedrock 1.19.10 update.

When is Minecraft 1.19.1 update coming out?

Minecraft 1.19.1 update for Java Edition has been announced to be released on June 28, 2022. Mojang has already released a pre-release for the 1.19.1 update. If everything goes as planned, the developers will successfully push the update on the said date.

As for Bedrock Edition, no date has been announced yet. However, players can expect the 1.19.10 update to release in the coming weeks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far