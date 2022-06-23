Minecraft Redditor showcases their first mega build

Minecraft allows players to build almost anything in their game world. With an unlimited supply of blocks and near-endless worlds, players can jump into the game and build some of the most stunning structures.

Whether built in creative or survival mode, Minecraft's huge community constantly showcases its creations on the game's popular Reddit page.

A Redditor, who goes by the username 'u/Hugleton,' recently posted a gorgeous video of the first mega build they created in their survival world. The structure was absolutely fascinating as it was built like a well. It had a circular building in the middle of which was a body of water that went all the way down.

In the video, the camera rotates and gradually descends underwater, showing how the structure continues to the bottom.

The entire structure is very well-built. Mesmerizing coral reef blocks and glow squids spawn underwater. There's even a Guardian mob that is trapped in an underwater prison cell as well as a Leviathan Fossil. These things added a lot more detail to the build.

Redditors react to Minecraft player's stunning mega build

Minecraft mega builds show just how much time and energy players spend building structures in the game. Hence, posts showcasing these structures are always appreciated by the community.

Within a day, u/Hugleton's post received over 13K upvotes and loads of comments. Users were blown away by the innovative architecture and discussed several aspects of the build.

The underwater part of the structure with coral reef and glow squids (Image via u/Hugleton Reddit)

One Redditor instantly recognized the Leviathan Fossil, which was built underwater. Many others upvoted the comment as they thought of the fossil as well.

The original poster (OP) confirmed that they took inspiration from the fossil and built the skeleton underground. In the same comment, they also shared the world download for the structure since several players were asking for it.

Some users asked whether the original poster used sponges to remove water. The original poster replied and explained the entire process of how they built the structure.

Essentially, the user blew up a large hole in the middle of a jungle biome and gradually built the structure around the hole. They utilized items like ice and kelp to fill the water inside the hole.

Some Redditors were curious as to how the original poster managed to bring glow squids inside the water body. The glow squids in the video looked beautiful swimming around the structure.

The original poster explained how these mobs naturally spawned in the water body as the structure went below Y level 0. He added that there were dark areas where they were able to spawn.

The post was an overall success, with Redditors enthusiastically talking about the beautiful structure. The original poster was quite active even after posting the video and replied to several comments.

The post continued to garner loads of views and comments even 16 hours after it went live.

