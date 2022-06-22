Redditor showcases frog house in Minecraft 1.19

Frogs are arguably the favorite mobs added to the Minecraft 1.19 update. These cute, derpy mobs will spawn in Swamp and new Mangrove Swamp biomes.

As the sandbox game gives complete freedom to build almost anything, some players have even created a base that looks like a giant frog. The same was recently posted on the popular Minecraft Builds Reddit page.

A Redditor, u/MarchiWORX_YT, posted a stunning picture of a frog house they built in Minecraft 1.19. The colossal orange frog house was made on a large lily pad on top of a small lake. The frog was surprisingly accurate in terms of dimensions and look.

The actual house inside the large frog can be seen through its mouth, which was made of white tinted glass and had a beautiful living room with small plants, lamps, and a couch inside. The frog was big enough to fit a comfortable and cozy base inside it.

The shaders used in the game enhanced the picture even more.

Users react to frog house built by Redditor in Minecraft 1.19

Since the new frog mob and the Minecraft 1.19 update are trending topics in the community, everyone highly appreciates this structure. Using the mob's anatomy to create a cozy base is a brilliant idea from the original poster, and people loved it.

Within a day, the post received over 8 thousand upvotes and loads of comments. Redditors were excited to see the frog house and commended the original poster.

One humorously said he wanted to buy the whole stock of the house, to which the original poster replied positively. Others rated the home high as the original poster thanked them.

Loads of users humorously commented on the word 'Frog' in several ways. Redditors kept commenting on the same thread, typing different variations of the mob's name.

A few users appreciated the use of lily pads underneath the frog to give it an appropriate base. Some even thanked the original poster for the brilliant idea they could implement in their worlds.

The original poster happily replied to these comments and mentioned how they made a YouTube video where they had a time-lapse of the entire structure being made from scratch.

Redditors asked the original poster if the eyes of the frog had any lights inside them and what the interior looked like. The OP replied and urged users to watch the video they posted where they built the house in Minecraft 1.19.

Overall, the huge frog house in Minecraft 1.19 was highly appreciated on the Minecraft Builds Reddit page. Even though the picture was not posted on the main Reddit page of the game, it still grabbed a lot of attention.

People were delighted to see the new mob's design used as a practical structure. The post continues to garner views and reactions 18 hours after going live.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far