What do frogs eat in Minecraft 1.19?

In the Minecraft 1.19 update, Frogs are quickly becoming the new favorite mob. These derpy-looking passive mobs were introduced in 2020 at the Live event. They are part of the new Mangrove Swamp biome but will also spawn in the normal Swamp.

Apart from these mobs, the Minecraft 1.19 update features a spooky Deep Dark Biome that comes with the new Ancient City, Warden mob, and sculk blocks. Frogs are a perfect addition to the game as they can serve as new companions to players. New adventurers may be curious about several aspects of these mobs, including what they eat. Here's everything they need to know about frogs and their behavior in the latest update.

Items and mobs that frogs eat in Minecraft 1.19

Slimeballs for breeding

Slimeballs can be fed to breed them (Image via Mojang)

When players venture into the Swamps and Mangrove Swamps in Minecraft 1.19, they will be able to find these cute and derpy mobs. Orange variants will spawn in Swamps, whereas white variants will spawn in Mangrove Swamps. Players will have to look for these biomes in new chunks to find frogs. Once found, players will be able to breed frogs using slimeballs.

Slimeballs are items that Slime mobs drop upon death. Slimes are uncommon cube-like hostile mobs that only spawn in certain chunks. Once players have loads of slimeballs, they can feed the item to frogs, allowing them to enter 'love mode.'

Once they mate, these mobs lay frogspawn eggs that hatch into tadpoles, which will grow after a few minutes. Players with a working slime farm can easily breed loads of these new mobs.

Slimes and Magma Cubes

Frogs eating magma cubes and dropping a green variant of the light block (Image via Mojang)

Apart from eating slimeballs for breeding, these mobs can also eat the smallest versions of Slimes and Magma Cube mobs as well. In the Minecraft 1.19 update, if players bring a small Slime or a Magma Cube near frogs, they will eat the items by opening their mouths and extending their long tongues.

If a small Slime gets eaten, frogs drop slimeballs. Whereas, if a small Magma Cube is eaten, frogs drop a new block called Froglight. This block emits light and will have different colors depending on the variant of frog that ate the Magma Cube.

The only catch is that these two mobs have to be in their smallest form. If Slimes and Magma Cubes are large or medium-sized, frogs will not attack.

The modding community has come up with a few alternatives to the official firefly mob (Image via Curseforge)

When frogs were announced for the Minecraft 1.19 update, Fireflies were also scheduled for the update. Fireflies were supposed to be a new ambient mob that would spawn in Swamps and Mangrove Swamps and acts as a food item for frogs.

Unfortunately, Mojang removed the mob from the update as the community informed the developers that these insects could be poisonous to frogs in real life.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far