How to capture frogs in Minecraft 1.19 update

Frogs are one of the new mobs that were released with the Minecraft 1.19 update, along with Warden, Tadpole, and Allay. Frogs instantly became a fan-favorite mob when they were first introduced for the game. And after the release of the update, millions of players jumped into the game to find these new mobs and play around with them.

These mobs were part of the new Mangrove Swamp biome that was also added to the game with the new update. The biome introduced new mud blocks and mangrove trees with new wood types. Apart from this, the Minecraft 1.19 update featured the long-awaited Deep Dark Biome, Warden, and the Ancient City structure, as well as new sculk blocks.

Once users start playing the updated game, they will be able to capture frogs easily.

This is how Minecraft 1.19 players can find and capture frogs

Where to find the new mob

Frogs can be common and rare depending on if the world is new or old. Many seasoned players who will be playing in their old worlds will face problems trying to find the new mob simply because any new feature that comes in an update is generated in completely new chunks. Hence, players might have to travel far and wide to find these new mobs in the old world.

If players have explored a lot in an old world, finding new features will be considerably harder (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Other than that, these mobs will spawn in Swamp and Mangrove Swamp Biomes in Minecraft 1.19.

There are three types of frogs based on color: white, orange, and green. White and orange variants spawn in Mangrove Swamp and Normal Swamp, respectively, whereas green variants do not spawn naturally in the world. If players want green variants, they will have to take Tadpoles to a cold biome and grow them.

How to capture the new mob

Players can leash these mobs to take them anywhere (Image via Mojang)

Unfortunately, these cute and derpy mobs cannot be tamed properly. Even if players feed them items, frogs will not follow them like wolves or cats. Their behavior is just like normal farm animals. Hence, the only option that remains is to capture them.

These mobs can either be lured if a player is holding slimeballs, or they can also be leashed. They can be easily captured since they will not run away if a player approaches them. Gamers can leash the mob and simply take it anywhere they want.

Keeping Tadpoles in a bucket is another way to capture and grow frogs anywhere (Image via Mojang)

Alternatively, they can also be bred to generate frogspawn eggs that will hatch into a new baby mob called Tadpole. These baby mobs can be picked up in a water bucket and can be taken places. When gamers reach their desired location, these Tadpoles can be carefully poured out into a pond where they can grow into a frog.

