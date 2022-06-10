Where to find tadpoles in Minecraft 1.19 update

Tadpoles are one of the latest mobs in the Minecraft 1.19 update. Frogs have quite a different offspring system than other mobs since they do not spawn more miniature versions of themselves. Instead, they spawn like tadpoles that grow into frogs. Hence, these small baby mobs are quite fascinating. However, finding them in the game is not easy.

The Minecraft 1.19 update is called 'The Wild Update.' Mojang tried their best to enhance the wild aspect of the game by adding a new Mangrove Swamp and Deep Dark Biome with several types of mobs.

Warden mobs give a spooky and terrifying feel, while frogs are fun to watch and play with. If players want to find a new tadpole mob, they might have to work for it.

Minecraft tadpoles do not spawn naturally

Players can only find frogs spawning naturally in the world (Image via Mojang)

First, players must understand that these new baby mobs do not spawn naturally anywhere in the game. Players can only find frogs in Swamps and Mangrove Swamps. Like other mobs that have their baby variants with them, these mobs will not be around frogs. Those who want to get the baby mob will have to breed frogs.

How to breed frogs to get the baby mob

Frogs breeding after feeding slimeballs (Image via Mojang)

The only way to spawn the new baby mob is by breeding their adult versions. Frogs are one of the main additions to the Minecraft 1.19 update and were an instant hit amongst players. White frogs will spawn in Mangrove Swamps, and orange frogs will spawn in normal Swamps. They can breed with the help of slimeballs.

Frogspawn eggs laid by one of the frogs after breeding (Image via Mojang)

When players feed slimeballs to two frogs, they enter 'love mode,' breed, and lay new frogspawn eggs in the water nearby. The new non-solid block added with Minecraft 1.19 update is similar to turtle eggs. They are extremely fragile and can break if players disturb them.

Frogspawn eggs take about 10 minutes to crack. Once they do, they can spawn anywhere from two to six tadpoles.

In conclusion, players must find frogs and breed them to get tadpoles.

Main use of the baby mob

Baby mobs can be picked up in a bucket, and the rare green frog can be grown (Image via Mojang)

The baby mobs live for a short period before turning into frogs. Hence, if players want to keep them like babies, they must pick these mobs up in buckets. When players have the mob in their bucket, it will not grow, and players can take them anywhere to breed differently colored frogs.

For example, green frogs do not naturally spawn in the world, so players can take these babies and make them grow in a cold biome to spawn the rare green variant.

