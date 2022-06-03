5 things you may not know about mangrove swamps in Minecraft 1.19

Mangrove swamps are one of two biomes being introduced in Minecraft 1.19, and there are more than a few things to learn about them.

Though they may only seem like a mild variation of standard swamps, there are plenty of mangrove swamp facts that lie beneath the surface.

Minecraft players may want to be aware of these facts in order to take full advantage of the new biome when The Wild Update drops on June 7, 2022.

Any useful info or tricks learned now will save players time once they're exploring mangrove swamps for themselves.

Minecraft: Intriguing mangrove swamp facts that players might not know

1) Mangrove swamps appear in warmer climates

Mangrove swamps tend to be warmer than their standard counterparts (Image via Mojang)

Though they look similar to standard swamps, mangrove swamps in Minecraft tend to have a warmer climate. This is because of the way they generate in-game. These swamps often appear adjacent to warmer biomes.

If players are having a tough time spotting a mangrove swamp, they may want to follow water sources from warmer biomes like deserts, jungles, and badlands.

The biome's warmth is also reflected in a few of the mobs it spawns. Tadpoles that mature in this biome will be temperate variant frogs (warm variant frogs will have to mature outside of most mangrove swamps).

Additionally, players can retrieve tropical fish from the swamp water, and these fish much prefer warm bodies of water.

2) Propagules can be pollinated

Mangroves already grow well, but they can be helped along (Image via Mojang)

Mangrove propagules are the new "sapling" block that can be planted to grow mangrove trees. They're incredibly versatile, growing both on land and completely submerged in water. However, players can speed the growth process through a familiar method.

Bees and their nests spawn naturally in mangrove swamps, meaning Minecraft players have the opportunity to pollinate propagules. As bees fly back from collecting flower pollen, they'll drop small particles of pollen on the ground.

If these particles hit plant life like mangrove propagules, the growth time of the plant will shorten similar to when bone meal was applied to it.

Since bees are found in mangrove swamps, Minecraft players simply need to place some nests or hives near their growing mangroves and fill them with bees.

They can place flowers on the other side of the mangrove tree farm and watch as bees fly back and forth between their home and the flowers. They will drop pollen on the propagules as they go.

3) Mangrove roots can stop water flow

Mangrove roots present new building opportunities (Image via u/NitroHydroRay/Reddit)

Mangrove roots may not seem like much in Minecraft 1.19, but they have more than a few hidden uses.

One of the most notable features is that these semi-solid blocks can be waterlogged while preventing water from spilling out of them. If placed in their path, flowing water will be incapable of passing through.

Minecraft players can even place fish inside the mangrove root block if it's waterlogged, which allows for some interesting building and decorating options. Regardless, if players are having a tough time controlling the flow of water, bringing along a mangrove root block or two can help in a big way.

4) Tadpoles fear axolotls

Axolotls attack nearly all aquatic mobs (Image via Mojang)

Axolotls are undeniably cute in Minecraft, but they're also a menace to any mobs that live underwater. Tadpoles seem particularly aware of this fact, as the sight of an axolotl will immediately cause them to panic and attempt to flee the area.

Once tadpoles mature into frogs, they'll lose their fear of axolotls. However, they have to live long enough to mature. Considering how aggressive axolotls are towards aquatic life, surviving them as a lowly tadpole can be a tall task.

If Minecraft players are hoping to breed a few frogs on their own, they may want to remove tadpoles from the water using buckets. They can then re-home them in a safer and more controlled location.

5) Mud blocks are non-solid

Mud blocks have some intriguing applications due to their non-solid status (Image via Mojang)

Some Minecraft players may have noticed that they sink into mud blocks when they stand on them. This may be due to the fact that standard mud blocks are not considered solid like many other blocks.

With that in mind, players can use these blocks for some interesting purposes. If falling blocks like sand or gravel land on mud blocks, they'll break and drop an item. At the same time, if players place a hopper underneath a mud block, the hopper can still pick up items sitting atop the mud.

Though they're not considered solid, mud blocks can still have just about any block placed on top of them, as a normal solid block would dictate. This makes mud one of the more unique ground-type blocks in Minecraft. Its ability to be crafted into various additional forms only adds to its utility.

