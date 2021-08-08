Top 5 warmest Minecraft biomes

Minecraft has a plethora of biomes to explore within any given world.

One interesting feature in Minecraft that some players may not know about is that each biome has its own unique temperature. There is a wide range of climate within the game, as some biomes are colder or warmer than others.

Temperature in Minecraft is determined on a number scale with 2.0 being the highest/warmest and -0.7 being the lowest/coldest. The hottest of these biomes are listed below.

Warmest biomes in Minecraft

5) Mushroom Fields

Mushroom fields are not only one of the rarest Minecraft biomes, they are also one of the hottest with a temperature of 0.9.

This biome has one of the most interesting environments given that the only mobs to be found here are mooshrooms. Mushroom fields also tend to spawn as mostly secluded islands.

4) Jungle

Another warm and rare biome is the jungle. Jungle biomes are quite uncommon to come across in most Minecraft worlds.

This biome’s temperature is 0.95. It has a beautiful ecosystem full of greenery, alongside mobs and crops which are exclusive to the biome.

3) Savanna

Savanna biomes and all their variations are some of the hottest in Minecraft. Each version of the savanna biome has slight differences in temperature, but they all stay within a close range.

Regular Savanna - 1.2

Shattered Savanna - 1.1

Savanna Plateau - 1.0

Shattered Savanna Plateau - 1.0

Savanna biomes tend to generate around other warm, dry biomes as well.

2) Desert

Desert biomes are some of the warmest and driest in Minecraft. They are notorious for being so dry given the lack of crops and plants growing within them.

The desert biome has a temperature of 2, which is the highest temperature in the game. Desert biomes are quite common and can be found around nearly any other kind of biome, typically regardless of temperature.

1) Badlands

The other driest biome in Minecraft is the badlands, also known as the mesa. Though it has the same temperature as deserts at 2, badlands tend to spawn near other hot biomes.

Badlands is yet another highly uncommon biome to find in the Minecraft world. They too have a distinct lack of plant life, but are unique in their sunset-like color scheme and increased chance of gold ore generation.

