5 things players didn't know about Mooshroom in Minecraft

Mooshrooms are one of the rarest mobs in Minecraft. These red and brown colored mobs covered in mushrooms look like relatives of cows.

Players can only find Mooshrooms in the mushroom biomes, which is the rarest biome to come across in Minecraft. There are many players out there who have never come across the mushroom biome. Due to this, many players have yet to see Mooshrooms in their worlds. Some lucky players found this rare biome right next to their spawn location. This article covers some of the unusual facts about mooshroom in Minecraft which most players do not know about.

Five things players didn't know about Mooshroom in Minecraft

#5 - Players can get six unique drops from Mooshroom

Image via Minecraft

Mooshroom is like a cow but with more drops. Players can farm six different items from mooshrooms. When a player kills a mooshroom, it drops leather and raw beef. Players can also get steak if a mooshroom is killed on fire. Mooshrooms can also be milked like cows,

Players can shear mooshrooms and get brown or red mushrooms depending on their color. The sixth item that can be obtained from mooshrooms is mushroom stew. By right-clicking on a mooshroom with a bowl, players will get one mushroom stew. Eating one mushroom stew can help a player recover six hunger points in Minecraft.

#4 - Breeding two red mooshrooms can produce a brown baby mooshroom

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

Did you know you can get a brown baby mooshroom from two red mooshrooms? This is one of the rarest events that can happen in Minecraft. On 1 out of 1024 attempts, you will get a confirmed brown baby mooshroom. There is a 0.0976% chance of getting a brown baby mooshroom on the first attempt.

Players can try to get a brown baby mooshroom by breeding in Minecraft and showing it to their friends. Just like cows, mooshrooms can be bred using wheat and gives 1-7 experience points.

#3 - Mooshrooms can only spawn on Mycelium

Image via Minecraft

Mooshrooms are a special type of mob with special spawning conditions. These mobs can only spawn on Mycelium blocks. If a player is trying to create a mooshroom farm, then they need to have mycelium blocks as the spawning platform. This rule also applies to mooshroom spawners.

#2 - Red Mooshrooms turn into brown mooshrooms when struck with thunder

Image via Minecraft

Advertisement

If a red mooshroom is hit with lightning, it gets burned and turns into a brown mooshroom. The chances of this happening naturally are random. Not every day does a brown mooshroom gets hit with lightning. With channelling, players can hit mobs with thunder whenever a storm comes.

In a thunderstorm, players can hit a red mooshroom with a trident enchanted with channeling to strike it with lightning. Channeling is a trident-only enchantment that allows players to strike mobs with lightning during thunderstorms in Minecraft.

#1 - Mooshrooms are better than cows

Image via Minecraft

Even though it may sound like a bias, statistically speaking, mooshrooms are better than cows in most aspects. Mooshrooms drops the same items as cows as well as other unique items such as mushroom stew, brown mushrooms and red mushrooms.

The spawn rates of mooshrooms are very high compared to cows. Mooshrooms spawn in packs of 4 to 8, whereas cows spawn in groups of 2-3 only. Also, mooshrooms are the only mobs that spawn in the Mushroom biome in Minecraft. Due to this, players can easily create a mooshroom farm. Finding a mushroom biome is the only downside they have to face.