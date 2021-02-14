What are some of the rarest Minecraft mobs?

In Minecraft, with over 70 mobs found in the game, there is plenty to keep an eye out for when it comes to rare mobs.

Some of them are biome specific, or even chunk specific, and their appearance in-game is limited. Others only spawn with specific generated structures, or can only be found if a specific event occurs.

Many mobs have such specific spawning rates that make them almost impossible to find in-game. Here are the rarest Minecraft mobs to occur in Minecraft.

Rarest Minecraft mobs

#5 — Charged Creeper

image via u/The_8_Bit_Zombie, Reddit

The Charged Creeper is one elusive mob, as it has a particular way of spawning.

Charged creepers cannot spawn on a regular Minecraft day. Instead, it has to be thundering, since a regular in-game creeper that has already spawned must be hit by lightning to create a charged creeper.

This mob is very rare without player interference, but they can become quite familiar with the player's help.

Hitting a regular creeper with a trident enchanted with channeling while it is thundering will cause lightning to strike the creeper, creating a charged creeper.

Advertisement

#4 — Brown Panda

image via RajCraft, Youtube

Brown pandas are the rarest form of panda that can be found in the Minecraft bamboo jungles.

These are so rare because they must have both brown panda 'genes' to be spawned. There are multiple 'genes' in-game for pandas, and each grouping will create pandas with different expressions.

Two brown panda genes (which are the rarest of them all) will result in a brown panda.

#3 — The Killer Bunny

image via Minecraft

The Killer Bunny is such a rare mob that not many casual Minecraft players have ever seen it before.

Advertisement

It was first implemented into Minecraft via Update 1.8, but was almost immediately removed from casual survival mode due to its overuse in video games.

This hostile bunny can only be found in Minecraft if summoned. It's hostile to any player, wolf, or dog.

#2 — Brown Mooshroom

image via u/blackdragon6547, Reddit

Most players may not even know that a Brown Mooshroom cow is even a mob in Minecraft. These adorable cows aren't just for appearance, either.

Brown Mooshroom cows have the amazing ability of being able to provide the player with suspicious stew.

All the player has to do is feed the Mooshroom cow the flower of their choice before milking it with a bowl, and it will supply the player with the suspicious stew of that type.

#1 — Pink Sheep

image via Minecraft Forum

Advertisement

When it comes to the rarest Minecraft mobs, players probably wouldn't expect a sheep to be on the list.

Sheep are most likely to spawn as white, but have a 3% chance to spawn in brown, light grey, grey, and black variants. There is another variant of naturally spawning sheep, though: the Pink Sheep.

Pink Sheep have a 0.164% chance of spawning in Minecraft.