What are the uses of mangrove roots in Minecraft's 1.19 update?

Set to debut in Minecraft's upcoming 1.19 update, mangrove roots connect a mangrove tree's trunks to pools of water.

In the real world, mangrove roots form a complex system that feeds oxygen into the tree. Since mangroves often grow in watery places, air is at a premium. This is why the root systems must pluck oxygen from the above-ground atmosphere.

In Minecraft, these root blocks have their own uses for players to take advantage of. These uses vary from building and crafting to decoration and even controlling the flow of water.

Breaking down these uses can be helpful for players who will soon be experimenting with the blocks.

Uses of mangrove root blocks in Minecraft

1) Controlling water flow and waterlogging

Mangrove roots can stop the flow of water (Image via Mojang)

Waterlogging is a unique process in Minecraft that allows a non-cube block to hold a water source block inside of it. Players can see this in action with blocks like fence blocks. However, mangrove roots have a unique property for waterlogging.

When waterlogged, mangrove roots will hold the water source block inside but will not allow the water to escape. This means mangrove roots can essentially be utilized to stop the flow of water in a designated direction.

With this knowledge, players should be able to use mangrove roots in creative ways to manipulate water in ways that haven't been done before.

2) Redstone currents

Mangrove roots can carry redstone pulses in some circumstances (Image via Mojang)

As a non-cubic block, Minecraft players can work mangrove roots into their redstone machinery.

Like a few other blocks, mangrove roots allow redstone currents to pass through them to other redstone components. As long as the component is adjacent to the mangrove root block, redstone signals can connect to them through the roots. This applies even when the mangrove root block is waterlogged, expanding the possibilities for experimentation even further.

There's no doubt that Minecraft's redstone engineers are eager to see the full applications of this block in version 1.19.

3) As a crafting component

Mangrove roots (left) and muddy mangrove roots (right) (Image via Minecraft Build Inspiration/tumblr)

As of Minecraft 1.19, mangrove trees are components in one crafting recipe. By combining mangrove roots with mud blocks, players can create muddy mangrove root blocks. At the moment, these root blocks are solely used for building and decoration, and they look quite nice for this purpose.

Compared to mangrove roots, muddy mangrove roots appear to be "filled in," looking more like a solid block as opposed to a hollow one.

Muddy mangrove blocks can also appear naturally in mangrove swamp biomes, where mud blocks intersect with mangrove roots.

4) Fuel, composting and note blocks

Mangrove roots have multiple miscellaneous uses (Image via Mojang)

In addition to their primary uses, mangrove roots have plenty of additional utility in version 1.19.

When placed in a furnace, mangrove roots can be used as fuel, where each block will smelt 1.5 items. This doesn't make it a great fuel source compared to many staples, but it can be helpful in a pinch or if players begin in a mangrove swamp.

As a plant block, mangrove roots can also be placed in composter blocks. Doing so will give them a 30% chance of increasing the composter's level by one. This makes it as effective as kelp, glow berries, beetroot seeds, and various other items/blocks at improving the compost level.

If players have leftover roots, they may want to consider dropping them into the composter for a chance to receive some bone meal.

Lastly, like most blocks in the game, mangrove roots change the sound of a note block when placed underneath them.

The roots will allow players to produce a "bass" sound from a note block when the block is activated.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far