Top 5 things to put into a composter in Minecraft

Bone meal is a useful Minecraft material that can speed up crop growth and also helps create grass and flowers.

Thanks to the inclusion of the composter block in Minecraft, players can now acquire extra bone meal in the game. By placing any unwanted plant matter into the composter block, they can make bone meal.

Composter blocks have built-in "compost levels," which increase when items are placed within the block. Certain items have a higher chance of increasing the compost level, and when the level reaches its max, the composter will reset and dispense bone meal to be collected by the player. Obviously, this makes composters excellent for recycling and growing plants, ensuring they are never wasted. The article below will discuss some of the best materials to put into a composter.

Minecraft: The best plants to throw in a composter

5) Flowering Azalea

A flowering azalea tree indicated by the purple flowers (Image via Mojang)

Often indicators of lush cave biomes, flowering azalea trees can be found in a few different biomes but are still quite rare in Minecraft. They possess a very similar appearance to oak trees, but are distinguished by the purple flowers in their leaf blocks. Players should keep an eye out for these leaf blocks in particular, or search above a lush cave biome directly if they do know the location of one, since azalea trees generally root above lush caves. If players do obtain flowering azalea, they can place it into a composter for an 85% chance at increasing the compost level.

4) Baked Potatoes

Baked potatoes make for good snacks and compost (Image via Mojang)

Easily made by cooking ordinary potatoes in blocks such as furnaces, baked potatoes take very little time and effort to craft. As long as players have fuel available, converting excess potatoes into baked potatoes makes for great compost. Each baked potato grants an 85% chance to increase the compost level, making it one of the most efficient items in all of Minecraft to place in the composter.

3) Wheat

A small-scale wheat farm (Image via Reddit user Wlaadut16)

Although items crafted from wheat such as bread and hay bales technically have a higher chance of increasing the compost level, it's generally more economical to just use wheat. The crafted items have an 85% chance of increasing compost levels, but require multiple pieces of wheat to craft. In comparison, each independent piece of wheat possesses a 65% chance to increase the compost level. In that light, players are better off tossing in excess wheat on its own as opposed to using multiple bushels to create items that only increase the compost level once with an 85% chance.

2) Pumpkin Pie

The crafting recipe for Pumpkin Pie (Image via Digminecraft)

Consisting of nothing more than pumpkin, sugar, and eggs, Pumpkin Pie is an easy food item to craft in bulk. The best part about Pumpkin Pie in Minecraft, aside from its ease of creation and usefulness as food for players, is that it will guarantee a compost level increase. Pumpkin Pie is one of only two items that is capable of doing so, so if players have leftover pumpkin pie from a farm, they may want to consider tossing it into their composter for extra bone meal.

1) Cake

A cat and tamed wolf keeping an eye on a player's Cake (Image via Vgkami)

Requiring milk, eggs, sugar, and wheat, Cakes are more difficult to craft than Pumpkin Pies, but are still accessible in Minecraft. Much like pumpkin pies, cakes are capable of increasing the compost level by 100%, guaranteeing production of bone meal. While they may not be the most economical item to toss in the composter, it doesn't hurt to use a cake as compost from time to time since they don't have the best hunger or saturation value. This is especially true if a Minecraft player finds themselves with an excess of wheat, milk, eggs, and sugar.

