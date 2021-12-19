3 things you need to know about lush caves in Minecraft

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 2 will go down in history as the update that changed the Overworld forever. Minecraft 1.18 update turned unimaginable features into reality like tall mountain biomes, massive cave systems, and 3D biomes.

The concept of cave biomes made 3D biomes possible in Minecraft. The 1.18 update added two cave biomes: dripstone caves and lush caves. Dripstone caves can feel lackluster, but lush caves impress everyone.

Lush caves have turned out to be one of the prettiest biomes in Minecraft. This cave biome is covered with moss blocks, azalea, and glow berries illuminating the caves. Here are some things Minerafters should know before adventuring into the lush caves.

Things to know about lush caves in Minecraft

3) Axolotl spawning condition

At this point, every player knows that axolotls spawn in lush caves. However, players may not know about the exact condition the game needs for spawning axolotls. Before Minecraft 1.18 update, axolotls could spawn in all Overworld biomes. But now, they spawn only in newly added lush caves.

An axolotl spawns in a lush cave if a clay block is within a five-block radius of a water source. While exploring lush caves, players will find small water ponds made of clay blocks. It is the best place to find axolotls naturally in Minecraft.

2) New place to find tropical fish

Tropical fish are rare fish that would only spawn in warm oceans. But after the Minecraft 1.18 update, players can find these exotic creatures in lush caves. Tropical fish of all types can spawn in the lush caves.

There is a reason why tropical fish spawn in lush caves. Since players need buckets of tropical fish to bread axolotls, developers decided to make tropical fish spawn in lush caves. Players won't have to take axolotls away from their homes to get baby axolotls.

1) Look for azalea tree

Azalea trees look similar to oak trees, but players can distinguish one by looking at its leaves. Azalea leaves are brighter than oak leaves and can have pink flowers. Players looking for lush caves should search for azalea trees as these trees generate over lush caves.

Lush caves can be a great place to build a base since it is filled with glow berries. Due to hostile mob spawning change, players won't find many dangerous mobs in lush caves.

