How to get air underwater in Minecraft

Many Minecraft worlds possess vast bodies of water, often in the form of oceans and lakes. The ocean particularly possesses many treasures for those capable of finding them.

But how can players survive that long underwater?

Surviving something as deep as an open ocean biome can be tricky in Minecraft, but there are means of exploring the depths of the sea without the imminent danger of drowning. These come in the form of specific items but also placements that alter the properties of water and create viable air pockets even when underwater.

How to breathe underwater in Minecraft

A few examples of methods to create air pockets in Minecraft: Java Edition, though some of these may be obsoleted as of Minecraft's 1.13 Aquatic Update (Image via Mojang/Reddit user -XanderOne-).

The simplest way to ensure underwater air intake in Minecraft is through the use of Potions of Water Breathing. It is crafted in a brewing stand using Nether Wart on a water bottle to create an Awkward Potion before including a pufferfish into the mix to form the required potion.

This potion keeps the air bubble meter from depleting for three minutes (eight minutes if the potion is also enhanced with redstone). However, players who may not have a brewing stand aren't likely to make enough potions to last a significant amount of time underwater.

However, thanks to a few other methods, Minecraft players can still survive underwater with the tactful use of certain items or decorations. An outline of these methods can be found below:

Java Edition

Placing an ordinary door underwater will create a column of air behind it, which players can step into to replenish their air meter.

Stacking two fence gates on top of each other and opening them also creates an air column. Since the gates are open, players can step into them to restore their air.

In a similar fashion to fence gates, stacking two banners atop each other will also create an air column that players can step inside of.

Bedrock Edition

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition does not retain the same methods of creating air pockets due to waterlogging. However, there are ways to create air in Bedrock Edition as well.

One of the simplest and most direct ways to get air underwater in this version of Minecraft is to place an easy to break block like TNT or a slime block. Break the block and then quickly replace it with a block that can displace running water such as a sign or trapdoor or button. Doing so will prevent the creation of a water source block and allow a column of air to be created with objects such as signs.

The turtle shell helmet method

An additional method that requires a considerable amount of time is the creation of a turtle shell helmet. This method will require sea grass, at least two adult turtles, and a considerable amount of time.

Also Read

Feeding turtles sea grass will cause them to enter breeding mode, and they'll lay eggs on their home shore.

These eggs will hatch over time and provide baby turtles, who can then be fed sea grass to grow them to full size.

When the baby turtle reaches adulthood, it will shed a material called scute, which can be crafted into a turtle shell helmet with five scute.

The turtle shell helmet provides underwater breathing to the player indefinitely, completely eliminating the need for stopgap measures.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Ashish Yadav