What do turtles eat in Minecraft?

Sea turtles in Minecraft are passive mobs typically spotted along their home beaches. Though they aren't the most useful mobs for players on a mission, they're a comforting addition to the game, and feeding and breeding them can be enjoyable.

But what exactly do turtles eat in Minecraft? Much like their preferences in real life, turtles in Minecraft are a big fan of things like seagrass.

When fed seagrass in Minecraft, turtles will enter love mode and begin to breed. After doing so, they'll head back to their home beach and lay eggs for a new clutch of baby turtles.

Seagrass can also be fed to baby turtles to speed up their growth.

Minecraft: Where to find seagreass

The good news for Minecraft players hoping to score some seagrass is that this resource is readily available in the ocean. The only catch is that they will need to use a little iron and craft some shears to collect it, as simply breaking the seagrass blocks will only cause them to break apart.

Users should also avoid frozen ocean biomes, as the climate is far too cold to grow seagrass.

This resource grows in both short and tall varieties, with tall seagrass dropping an extra seagrass when harvested with shears. They can often be spotted near deposits of kelp, which is also a helpful resource for food and composting. Hence, it can be an excellent opportunity for Minecraft players to grab both.

In addition to spawning in oceans, seagrass can be found in rivers, underwater caves, and swamps. There is even the chance that seagrass will grow on underwater gravel blocks.

If players are having a tough time finding seagrass, they can also use Bone Meal to make their own. Using it on certain underwater blocks such as dirt, sand, gravel, or clay can generate seagrass on the block used and any applicable surrounding blocks.

As a last resort of sorts, gamers can kill turtles, who will drop 0-2 seagrass upon death, more if they use a looting enchantment on their weapon. However, this is best avoided if players wish to breed turtles.

The amount of seagrass acquired through conventional means is much higher. All in all, the gathering method is simple: players find a body of water in the Minecraft world of choice and either spawn or shear their way to success.

