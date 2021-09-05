List of all Minecraft potions and their recipes

In Minecraft, potions can be so helpful in so many ways.

There are tons of different potions within the game that have a wide variety of uses. Minecraft potions can be found in various places around any given Minecraft world, but players can also brew any kind of potion they desire all by themselves.

Because there are so many potions in Minecraft, it can be quite hard to keep track of how to make them. The following is a guide to creating every single kind of Minecraft potion, and what ingredients are required for their recipes.

How to make every Minecraft potion

To make potions, some items are always necessary. These include:

Brewing stand

Blaze powder (to heat the brewing stand)

Water source (cauldron or any other kind)

Glass bottles

To make any kind of potion in Minecraft, there is one step that must be done before any other. This is making an awkward potion, the base for every other potion type. To make an awkward potion, players must combine a water bottle with nether wart in a brewing stand.

From there, converting awkward potions into specific types of potions is quite easy, so long as gamers have the correct ingredients. Gamers must simply put the awkward potion in combination with the specific ingredient into a brewing stand.

The following is every type of Minecraft potion and the required ingredients for their recipes:

Speed - sugar

Jump Boost - rabbit’s foot

Instant Health - glistering melon slice

Poison - spider eye

Water Breathing - Pufferfish

Fire Resistance - magma cream

Night vision - golden carrot

Strength - blaze powder

Regeneration - ghast tear

Slowness / Resistance - turtle shell

Slow Falling - phantom membrane

On top of these ingredients, there are a number of other optional ingredients that players can add. These optional ingredients incorporate different effects onto the potion. They are:

Glowstone dust (makes the potion more intense)

Redstone dust (makes the potion last longer)

Gunpowder (converts to splash potion)

Dragon’s breath (makes the potion lingering)

