5 best Minecraft potions for beginners

In Minecraft, players can create potions that will grant them with a limited time special effect. Potions can act as a perk and allow the player to do specific things better or longer in the game.

Potions are bottled substances, and can either be brewed or found around the Minecraft world. They are created using a brewing stand and water bottle (glass bottle filled with water).

Players can use potions to make them immune from specific elements, regenerate health faster, swim under water for longer, and much more. Crafting a brewing stand is easy after which players will only need to gather the materials needed for their desired potions.

Brewing stands are crafted using three cobblestone and one blaze rod. Players may also find brewing stands on the floor inside villager huts. There are a lot of different potions in Minecraft. The real question is, which ones are the best?

In this article, beginners will learn the five best potions to have in Minecraft.

Top 5 potions for beginners to have in Minecraft

5) Potion of healing

Instant Health (Image via Minecraft)

The potion of healing is great for beginners to have in Minecraft. Since they are new to the game, they are prone to facing critical damage. This potion will restore some of the player's health.

The potion of healing is created using one water bottle, one nether wart, and one glistering melon.

4) Potion of Fire Resistance

Crafting a potion of fire resistance (Image via Minecraft)

The potion of fire resistance will definitely be beneficial to new players. Lava is one of the most common ways to die in Minecraft. Once players fall into lava pools, it is very hard to get out.

Lava pools will also deal a lot of damage if one does not have armor. This potion will make the player immune to lava and fire damage in the Minecraft world. The fire resistance potion is crafted using one water bottle, one nether wart, and one magma cream.

3) Potion of Strength

Potion of strength (Image via Minecraft)

Players will have to fight off a few mobs in the Minecraft world. Meleeing mobs is the most common way to fight them off until players are able to gather the materials to make a bow.

This potion will increase the amount of melee damage that players will inflict on mobs. To brew this potion, users will need one water bottle, one nether wart, and one blaze rod.

2) Potion of Regeneration

Potion of regeneration (Image via Minecraft)

The potion of regeneration will allow players to regenerate their health over time. This is especially good when they are taking on mobs that are much stronger than them.

The potion of regeneration is crafted using an awkward potion, a ghast tear, and one redstone.

1) Potion of Water Breathing

Potion of water breathing (Image via Minecraft)

This potion is needed if players would like to explore things underwater. If they wish to obtain tridents or search underwater monuments, they will need either a potion of water breathing or a helmet enchanted with respiration.

The Potion of Water Breathing will allow players to stay underwater without drowning for a limited time. They will be able to stay underwater without depleting their oxygen levels, and avoid drowning.

