How to pick up an axolotl with a bucket in Minecraft

There are quite a few Minecraft mobs that can be captured inside buckets. This includes the relatively new axolotl mobs added in the huge two-part Caves & Cliffs update.

Transporting an axolotl in a bucket is super easy and allows players to reposition the underwater mob to a new location effortlessly.

To do this, players need to place a water bucket in their hand, approach and target an axolotl closely, and right-click or press the use item button on the controller. The axolotl will then be safe in the water for transportation.

Finding an axolotl in Minecraft

Axolotls previously could be found in more locations but now spawn in one dedicated biome (Image via Mojang)

Though axolotls could formerly appear in different bodies of water in Minecraft, they now have a dedicated home in lush cave biomes.

Specifically, axolotls spawn in locations where there is a clay block less than five blocks below their intended spawning point. Since this is the case, players searching for axolotls will want to head underground and look for lush caves.

It is to be noted that these biomes can sometimes also spawn above-ground, depending on the circumstances.

Players should keep an ear out for the sound of running water (subtitles are useful for this reason) and look for hanging vines, which contain lush cave-native glowberries.

Axolotls within Minecraft's lush caves will be found in bodies of water that hold clay within. Since axolotls don't survive long outside of water, players aren't likely to find them wandering on dry land.

Axolotls are capable of making a "chirp" noise both inside and outside of water, giving players a clue about where they're located. Subtitles pick up these chirps, so they are invaluable during the search.

Once Minecraft players find the axolotl, they simply need to place a water bucket in their hand and use it on the little aquatic mob. Doing so should transfer the axolotl to the water bucket for safekeeping until players are ready to place it again.

To release the axolotl back into the world, simply right-click or press the use item button again. Doing so will dispense the water within the bucket (if possible) as well as the axolotl.

This makes transporting axolotls fast and easy, and the same principle can be applied to other aquatic mobs such as tropical fish, pufferfish, cod, and salmon. Players will even be able to capture tadpoles in buckets once The Wild Update releases.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh