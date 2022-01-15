How bee pollination works in Minecraft?

The world of Minecraft houses loads of natural and magical creatures to breathe life into the game. Bees are one of the underrated mobs, which can be valuable if interacted correctly.

Bees were small neutral mobs added to the game in the Buzzy Bees update in 2019. After their addition, they couldn't gain immense popularity compared to other Minecraft mobs. However, if players interact with bees correctly, they can help players farm better by the process of pollination.

Bee pollination in Minecraft: How does it work?

Pollination is a process by which bees fly around the flowers, pick up pollen, and then drop it to nearby plants to fertilize them. This process only occurs during the day and can be repeated multiple times during the day.

How does bee pollination work in Minecraft

Bee pollination in Minecraft is a simple process. Firstly, the beehive in which the bees live should be two blocks horizontally or vertically away from a flower. This is for the bees to get attracted and come out of the beehive.

Bees near flowers (image via Minecraft Wiki)

After the bees leave the beehive, they usually spend 30 seconds circling the flowers, flowering azalea bushes or flowering azalea leaves. They make happy buzzing noises when they are essentially getting nectar from the flowers. During this process, the bees pick up pollen from the flowers. This is denoted by a white dotted pattern that appears at the back of their body.

This means that the bees have picked up the pollen particles and are ready to fertilize any plant. These pollen particles will act as a bone meal when they drop on the plants, eventually growing them faster. What the players need to do now is to plant several vegetables three blocks away from the pollen-carrying bee.

Bees fertilizing plants in a farm (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The bee will then fly on top of the plants as the pollen particles fall, making them grow faster. After a while, when all the pollen falls, the backs of the bees won't have a white pollen pattern anymore, and they will return to the flowers.

This process is repeated multiple times during the day, helping players to grow their farms quite quickly. If players interact with bees correctly and give them a closed space with the flowers and the farm, they can yield loads of vegetables.

