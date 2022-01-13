Top 5 Minecraft mobs that cannot be tamed (2022)

In the vast world of Minecraft, varied types of mobs litter the open spaces. After the players enter the game, they are greeted with fascinating forms of life all around them. Some of them are friendly, some not so much. There are also a few mobs which are passive, but cannot be tamed by players.

Taming is an extensive feature Minecraft has, where players can essentially befriend certain animal mobs. After taming, these animal mobs become pets and can accompany players on their adventures. However, there are a few of them which cannot be tamed completely, even if the players want to.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion

5 Minecraft mobs that cannot be tamed (2022)

5) Ocelot

Ocelot attacking chicken (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Ocelots are passive mobs which can only be found in Jungle biomes. These closely resemble cats but are bigger in size. Unlike cats, ocelots cannot be tamed. Players can feed them raw cod or salmon to gain their trust, and they won't be despawned, but these mobs cannot be completely tamed.

4) Strider

Strider (Image via Minecraft)

Many players who traverse the Nether on a regular basis might want a strider as their pet to use them to cross lava lakes as these special mobs can walk on lava without burning. Unfortunately, the Striders cannot be tamed in the game. They can be ridden with the help of saddles and warped mushrooms on a fish rod.

3) Fox

Fox and baby Fox sleeping (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Foxes are shy and passive mobs which can be found in forest biomes. These mobs cannot be tamed but players can gain their trust by feeding them berries. Trusted foxes won't be despawned or run away from players.

2) Rabbit

Rabbit (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Many players would want to keep cute rabbits as their pets, but this cannot happen as these mobs cannot be tamed or trusted. They are passive, shy mobs that will flee the moment any player comes near them. Hence, making these cute animal mobs pets is not an option.

1) Axolotls

Axolotls (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Although players can capture Axolotls and even breed them, they cannot be completely tamed. Axolotls are cute mobs that only spawn in Lush Cave biomes. Players can only feed them tropical fish to gain trust, and they won't be despawnedd. Axolotls even help players in fighting underwater hostile mobs.

Edited by Danyal Arabi