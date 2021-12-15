5 Minecraft mobs that are least popular amongst players

In the world of Minecraft, various types of mobs enhance the overall experience of the game. These A.I. entities breathe life into the open-world survival game by interacting with the players in multiple ways. Some can attack the players while some can follow them. Some can even fight for the players.

Amongst these, there are certain mobs in the game which are not as famous and valuable as others. Many mobs are highly important as they drop certain items essential for players to survive and progress further in the game. But some of them are less popular and present in the game to solely enhance the ambiance.

5 least popular Minecraft mobs amongst players

There are 91 types of mobs in Minecraft and almost all of them have some role in the game. Amongst them, these are 5 Minecraft mobs that are least popular.

5) Polar Bear

Polar Bear (Image via Minecraft)

These neutral mobs can be found in cold temperature biomes like ice spikes, frozen oceans, snowy plains, etc. They can become hostile if provoked. They can't be tamed or bred and are not popular amongst players. They only drop raw cod or salmon with a few XP points.

4) Mule

Mules with Horses (Image via Minecraft)

Mules are an uncommon mob that does not spawn naturally. When a horse breeds with a donkey, a mule is born. Like donkeys, mules can also carry chests on them. This is quite an unpopular mob amongst players as donkeys and horses can do the job of a mule.

3) Rabbits

Rabbits (Image via Minecraft)

Rabbits are small, passive and shy mobs found in many biomes. These are among the least popular mobs amongst players as they only give a few XP points, rabbit meat and rabbit hide. These items are not of much use to the players, except rabbit's toe, which can be used for brewing potions.

2) Llama

Llamas (Image via Minecraft)

Llamas are neutral mobs that can naturally spawn in Savanna and Windswept hill biomes. They can also spawn with a wandering trader. These are pretty unpopular as they can only be tamed and used as moving storage. Players usually prefer donkeys over these mobs as donkeys can also be ridden.

1) Bats

Bats (Image via Minecraft)

Bats are arguably the least popular mob in Minecraft. They are passive ambient mobs found in dark places like caves that neither drop any item nor any XP points. They are just present in the game to enhance the ambiance of caves and darker areas.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

