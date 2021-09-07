Why are bats considered useless in Minecraft?

Almost every Minecraft mob is useful. They drop XP, give good loot, and provide players with a decent challenge to make the game a little more fun. A lot of mobs drop items that are extremely useful in completing the game, like Enderman and Blazes. Not all loot is created equal, though, and not all mobs are, either.

All but 11 mobs drop loot when they are killed, and all but four drop XP. Two mobs don't drop either one, and that's the villager and the bat. At least the villager can be used for trades when it's alive.

Minecraft bats are completely useless

Minecraft bats do nothing for players when they are killed. There's no loot that can possibly be dropped from them, and they won't drop XP under any circumstances. There are some mobs that don't drop loot and others that don't drop XP, but there is only one that drops neither, the bat.

The bat is a flying, passive mob that will spawn in dark underground areas. They're small and can only make a slight squeaking sound randomly. They provide nothing for the players. They will fly away when players get too close to them, and that is the only thing they do.

i love the minecraft bat pic.twitter.com/Yle2QKJ6qU — local black 17 yr. old (@geometrical_04) September 4, 2021

They don't guide players anywhere like dolphins do. They don't trade anything like villagers do. They don't drop loot when killed or XP like the vast majority of mobs. There's no purpose to them. It's currently unclear why they are even in the game.

Bats can spawn and hang upside down on blocks, similar to live bats. (Image via Minecraft)

Eventually, they could be of use. It's strange that they don't even give XP, but they might eventually. Killing them may eventually drop leather or other items, but not yet. They may also eventually lead players to diamonds or something else, much like the dolphin can lead players to buried treasure. For now, though, bats are entirely useless in Minecraft.

i have a very irrational but very very real fear of minecraft bats. — ava/sky ♡’s bee 🌌 (@avamissesdream) August 31, 2021

Also Read

For more Minecraft content, check out our Facebook page!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar