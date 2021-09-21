Mules are a passive mob in Minecraft and are the offspring of the game’s horse and donkey mobs. They look similar to that of a donkey, but they are larger and have a reddish-colored coat. Like Minecraft’s donkey mob, mules can be tamed, ridden, and equipped with chests. They also have better, more horse-like stats.

Mules can be challenging to get in Minecraft. They do not spawn naturally or reproduce in-game, but baby mules can still be created. All players need to do is cross-breed a horse with a donkey. Here’s a quick guide on how to do this.

How to get mules in Minecraft

An image of a player looking at a Minecraft mule (Image via Minecraft)

Step 1) Taming a horse and donkey

An image of a naturally spawned herd of Minecraft horses (Image via Minecraft)

Taming a Minecraft horse and donkey is required to breed them. Luckily, Minecraft players can tame these two mobs in the same simple way:

First, players will need to make sure that they have an empty hand.

After that, the process is as simple as right-clicking the mob and mounting it.

It can take a few mounts for a horse or donkey to be tamed; Minecraft players can speed up the process by feeding the mobs. Untamed horses and donkeys will eat sugar, apples, wheat, golden apples, golden carrots, and golden apples.

Step 2) Cross-breeding a horse and a donkey

If two compatible Minecraft mobs near each other enter love mode, they should walk towards one another and breed. This is true for donkeys and horses, which will enter love mode if fed the right items.

All players need to do for this step is feed their mobs and make sure they’re near each other. The items that will work include:

Golden carrots

Golden apples

Enchanted golden apples

Step 3) Taming your mule in Minecraft

An image of a Minecraft mule standing on a beach in-game (Image via Minecraft)

Players will only be able to control and give their mule equipment once the mob has been tamed. Once their mule has grown into an adult, players can tame it by repeating the same steps they used to tame their horse and donkey.

