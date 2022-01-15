5 best Minecraft YouTubers for building tips in 2022

Minecraft offers an enormous world for players to play and build almost anything they want with the help of hundreds of blocks. Because of the sheer possibilities, there are various YouTubers whose content revolves around building things in the game.

Since its release in 2011, Minecraft has been known for its near-endless world and the freedom to build almost anything. As YouTube grew, many gradually created their channels around the building aspect of the title.

To this day, hundreds of YouTubers constantly come up with new building ideas and tutorials for millions of players out there.

Most helpful Minecraft YouTubers for building tips in 2022

Although there are hundreds of YouTubers who push out content like this, here are the five for building tips this year:

5) Rizzial

Rizzial is one of the most consistent YouTubers who has been chiefly creating build tutorial videos since the beginning. He started his channel in 2016 with building tutorials and tips. To this day, he posts building tips and tutorial videos to help millions of users.

4) Zaypixel

Zaypixel is a new and rising YouTuber who has been making build tutorials and tips since 2020. She quickly grew in popularity because of her soothing and cozy videos. She records her building tutorials with relaxing music and shaders to make the game look more beautiful.

3) TrixyBlox

TrixyBlox is a well-known YouTuber known for their beautiful timelapse involving building some of the biggest structures in Minecraft. They have been making videos for about eight years and have stuck to building videos. Gamers can learn a lot by watching their videos about building mega structures.

2) Mumbo Jumbo

Mumbo Jumbo is a YouTuber who needs no introduction. Millions of players come to this YouTube channel whenever they need help with anything related to redstone contraption. He is one of the most famous YouTubers for redstone contraption builds.

1) Grian

Grian is considered one of the best YouTubers for building tips and tutorials. He has numerous videos giving basic and valuable information for players to make their builds better. He is also known for his Hermitcraft server series, where he builds various structures.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

