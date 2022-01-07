As the winter season progresses, Minecraft players will want to build creative structures in various snowy biomes present in the game. After the Caves and Cliffs update, new mountain snowy biomes open possibilities for new builds.

From frozen lakes to snowy peaks, Minecraft always had different types of snowy and cold biomes. Even if these biomes are not the best for survival, because there are few farm animals and food, it can be a beautiful location to create a unique build.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 Minecraft builds for snowy biomes

Although there are endless possibilities for building almost any type of structure in the game, here are 5 best Minecraft builds for snowy biomes.

5) Fort

If players want a stronghold in the middle of a deserted snowy biome, they can make a small fort. They can make a small courtyard in the middle with a watch tower and a main house. All of this can be protected and surrounded with strong walls.

4) Winter Castle

If players want something bigger than a fort, they can go all out and make a castle in a snowy biome. They can use darker colored blocks like blackstone or deepslate to give the structure contrast and a menacing look.

3) Cozy Cabin

Snowy biomes can be unforgivingly harsh, so players can make a small cozy cabin to stay warm. They can make the cabin with dark oak wood, which naturally grows in certain snowy biomes. They can even make a fireplace and a chimney, giving the cabin a more authentic look.

2) Ice Temple

This might be an outlandish yet fascinating idea to build a unique ice temple in Minecraft. Players can make a mysterious ice temple and even give some story behind it. They can use quartz, white concrete, and snow blocks to give it a clean look.

1) Igloo

One of the most famous structures to build in a snowy biome is an igloo. These builds look like a huge snow ball, but inside they can prove to be quite cozy. Players can even find naturally generated igloos in snowy biomes, but can make a more extravagant one of their own.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider