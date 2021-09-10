While playing Minecraft, it is possible for players to stumble across igloos in the game. Players may have heard of igloos in story books, on TV, or in movies, but they can also see these structures in Minecraft.

Igloos are structures that generate in specific biomes that consist of a small room with a crafting table, furnace, and bed inside of it. Sometimes if the player gets one of the lucky igloos, they can find a secret room located in the bottom with cool items inside.

Since igloos can only spawn in specific locations, that makes them pretty rare in the game. In this article, players will learn how to find igloos in Minecraft.

Where to find igloos in Minecraft

Snow biomes

Snow taiga biome full of spruce trees (Image via Minecraft)

Since igloos are made entirely out of snow, it is pretty obvious that these structures will only generate in snow biomes. Players can find igloos located in snowy taiga and tundra biomes.

Snowy taigas can be easily spotted due to their large population of spruce trees. No tree species other than spruce will grow naturally in a snowy taiga biome. The top of the trees will be covered with snow, along with the ground.

The Snowy Tundra biome, which can also be referred to as the "Ice Plains" is a more rare biome that is a mix between the plains and taiga biomes. Trees are not very common in this biome, and the terrain is entirely covered with snow.

There are barely any peaceful mobs here, so players should be careful when searching for igloos in this biome. Before coming to the tundra, it is recommended that players get supplies before going there.

There are very few resources in this biome, so players should gather food, armor, tools, weapons and other items before entering the Ice Plains or Tundra biome. Despite the lack of resources in this biome, it is a little more common for igloos to spawn here.

What is in the "Secret Room"?

Igloo secret rooms (Image via Minecraft)

Players who have never been inside an igloo in Minecraft may not know what is inside the "secret room", or basement room inside of them.

It is not guaranteed that every igloo will have a basement room inside of it, but some of them do. Inside, players can find a ladder that leads down to this room. In the room, players can find two cages with both a zombie villager and a villager.

There will be a chest with a golden apple along with some other loot, and a brewing stand with a splash potion of weakness. Players can use these items as a new method of curing a zombie villager.

