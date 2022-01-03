Top 5 Minecraft YouTubers to subscribe to in 2022

Minecraft content on YouTube is skyrocketing these days. Minecraft videos achieved 1 trillion views on the platform in December 2021, and YouTube celebrating by releasing a congratulatory video with several top Minecraft content creators. As 2022 starts, Minecraft enters the new year by being the most watched game on YouTube.

Since its humble beginnings in 2011, players from all around the world took to Minecraft in a big way. Content creators, who made Minecraft as their main game, became hugely famous. As of 2022, there were hundreds of Minecraft YouTubers who constantly post unique videos on the game, but only a few of them rise above all.

5 best Minecraft YouTubers to watch in 2022

5) MrBeast Gaming

Although MrBeast Gaming doesn't always post Minecraft videos, his creative genius makes him one of the top Minecraft content creators to watch in 2022. He started his gaming channel in 2020 and quickly gained a lot of popularity.

He hosts loads of fascinating challenges and events which include famous players like Dream and TommyInnit.

4) CaptainSparklez

CaptainSparklez is one of the oldest Minecraft channels on the platform. He has been posting Minecraft videos since 2010, before the official release of the game. His channel has a huge following of 11 million subscribers.

3) DamTDM

DanTDM is arguably the most consistent Minecraft YouTuber. He has one of the oldest channels, who started posting videos in 2012. The content creator, who was considered to be the face of Minecraft on YouTube for many years, currently has a whopping 25 million subscribers.

2) TommyInnit

In just 3 years, TommyInnit became one of the most watched Minecraft YouTubers. He is a young content creator with over 11 million subscribers. He has an energetic personality that attracts his viewers.

TommyInnit rose to fame with his ridiculous Minecraft videos and his involvement in various servers like Dream SMP. The young creator is definitely one to watch out for in 2022.

1) Dream

Arguably the most famous and talented Minecraft player, Dream started his channel in 2019 with the game and never looked back. His channel skyrocketed, housing over 27 million subscribers in a short time.

His talent as a player is appreciated by many, especially in his innovative Minecraft manhunt videos. Dream is a top Minecraft YouTuber and is a must-watch channel in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the opinion of the writer.

