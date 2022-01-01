Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade reaches 10 million subscribers before 2022

Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade reached 10 million subscribers on his channel right on New Year's Eve. Technoblade is a well-known Minecraft content creator who has been putting out videos since 2013 and is considered a veteran by many within the Minecraft community.

Recently, Technoblade's channel eventually reached the 10 million mark on YouTube, with many fans and fellow Minecraft content creators excited that he hit the incredible number before 2022.

On December 31, Technoblade started a livestream where he urged his fans to subscribe to his channel to reach the milestone. Luckily, many devoted fans came through, and the Minecraft YouTuber hit the 10 million subscriber mark before the end of the year. He celebrated estatically on the livestream and tweeted about his achievement on Twitter as well.

Technoblade @Technothepig When I was 13 I decided to get 10 million subscribers on YouTube. Today, after 8 years, 2 months and 3 days:



Reactions to Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade reaching 10 million subscribers

On the eve of the New Year, Technoblade did a stream with a live subscriber counter of his channel. He spoke to his audience and urged them to subscribe in an effort to help him reach the goal. After about 10 minutes into the stream, the Minecraft YouTuber promptly reached his childhood goal of 10 million subscribers. He thanked everyone and expressed his gratitude for the eventful year, and soon ended the stream.

After he hit the incredible milestone on YouTube, Technoblade's Twitter exploded with the heartiest congratulations from many within the community. Loads of fans and various Minecraft content creators flocked to his tweet to express their delight.

dream @dreamwastaken



love ya man ❤️ will always have a ton of respect for you. from rivals to friends :) TO MANY MORE SUBSCRIBERS!!! @Technothepig did it all without a helping hand too! (too soon?)love ya man ❤️ will always have a ton of respect for you. from rivals to friends :) TO MANY MORE SUBSCRIBERS!!! @Technothepig did it all without a helping hand too! (too soon?) love ya man ❤️ will always have a ton of respect for you. from rivals to friends :) TO MANY MORE SUBSCRIBERS!!!

Not only Minecraft streamers, but content creators from all fields came together to congratulate Technoblade on reaching 10 million subscribers on YouTube.

Animagician #Ani200k @Animagician_

genuinely though dude, watching you grow over the years has been such a huge inspiration. can't wait to see what you conquer next :D @Technothepig LET'S GO TECHNOOOgenuinely though dude, watching you grow over the years has been such a huge inspiration. can't wait to see what you conquer next :D @Technothepig LET'S GO TECHNOOOgenuinely though dude, watching you grow over the years has been such a huge inspiration. can't wait to see what you conquer next :D

Thousands of fans flooded his social media handles to congratulate him, with many of them dropping creative fan art of the streamer reaching such a lofty milestone.

Technoblade is a veteran Minecraft player and content creator on YouTube. He started his channel in 2013 with Minecraft videos, and has never looked back. He is well-known for his gameplays on Skyblock and Minecraft Mondays events. He has been an integral part of many Minecraft SMP servers, including the famed Dream SMP.

