Minecraft streamers Tubbo and Ph1LzA made CaptainSparklez swear on stream

Minecraft streamer CaptainSparklez swore during his Minecraft Championship stream after getting pushed by Tubbo and Ph1LzA. The last Minecraft Championship (MCC) of the year 2021 was held on December 12, in which many top Minecraft content creators took part.

In a frustrating game, CaptainSparklez lost his cool after he was pushed twice by Tubbo and Ph1LzA, which caused him to swear on stream in the heat of the moment. As the incident left the other participants in exciting disbelief, the streamer tried to defend himself:

"I said fork. I said fork. I was just gritting my teeth, but I said fork."

However, it was too late and the moment in question had already been clipped.

In the Minecraft Championship 19, CaptainSparklez was getting ready for the Ace Race mini-game. He and his team members were talking to each other about not being able to see properly as they ran towards the finish line.

CaptainSparklez quietly tried to finish the map and cross the finish line, but was pushed off by Tubbo. He furiously banged his hand against the table and screamed at 0:31 in the clip:

"You stupid! Goddamn... God! Who did that? Who did that? I hate this."

CaptainSparklez on his stream (Image via YouTube/Canooon)

He restarted the race, but fell again. As his temper rose, he restarted the race for the third time. Ph1LzA was running with him. He expressed his anger as he crossed the map at 0:53 into the clip:

"I'm entering my 'kill everybody' arc."

The moment he spoke, he was once again pushed off the map, this time by Ph1LzA. CaptainSparklez then absolutely lost his mind and swore at Ph1LzA. Upon hearing this, the other participants burst into hearty laughter. CaptainSparklez quickly retracted back and defended himself at 1:04 in the clip:

I said fork. I said fork. I was just gritting my teeth, but I said fork.

CaptainSparklez on his stream (Image via YouTube/Canooon)

CaptainSparklez is known not to swear on streams, but apparently lost his cool during the MCC. The unusual occurrence left everyone in splits, and they called it a "Christmas miracle". Later, he found out that it was Tubbo who pushed him the first time around. Following the incident, Twitter erupted with clips of CaptainSparklez swearing on his MCC stream.

CaptainSparklez @CaptainSparklez The universe woke up today and chose violence against me The universe woke up today and chose violence against me

Ph1LzA @Ph1LzA Winning MCC was amazing, but getting the captain to swear… priceless 😎 sorry m8 lmao ⁦ @CaptainSparklez Winning MCC was amazing, but getting the captain to swear… priceless 😎 sorry m8 lmao ⁦@CaptainSparklez⁩ https://t.co/il0OeO18Gt

S3JR @_S3JR_ #captainswore it finally happend, this is historical.. this will go in the history books. #captainsparklez it finally happend, this is historical.. this will go in the history books. #captainsparklez #captainswore https://t.co/oSyhlE6fnV

CaptainSparklez is one of the most experienced and famous Minecraft content creators. He is known for making parody music videos in Minecraft. He presently has a following of 11 million subscribers on YouTube.

