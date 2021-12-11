Minecraft streamers Tubbo, Karl, Sapnap and Punz went on a roadtrip

Minecraft streamer Tubbo recently went on a roadtrip with fellow streamers Karl, Sapnap, and Punz. Tubbo has been undertaking a road trip across the US to meet Minecraft streamers he has befriended.

Tubbo first met Quackity and 5up. He also met with Captain Sparklez, Pokimane, and xQc, along with many other world famous content creators, and discussed the business side of things with some of them. The streamer was also reunited with one of his best friends, Ranboo, who was his roommate back in the UK.

Recently, Tubbo did an IRL stream for his followers whilst he undertook a roadtrip with Karl Jacobs, Punz, and Sapnap.

In the IRL stream, Tubbo is seen with Karl Jacobs sitting in the backseat of the car as they take a roadtrip with Punz and Sapnap, who were sitting in the front. Tubbo insisted Sapnao play the song 'Roadtrip'. The moment the song started playing, both Tubbo and Karl Jacobs began singing in unison.

Tubbo & Karl Jacobs on the roadtrip (Image via Canooon, YouTube)

The camera was on Tubbo and Karl Jacobs the whole time, but viewers were also able to hear Sapnap and Punz singing alongside them. All four Minecraft streamers sang the song and tried to dance while sitting in the car. Tubbo's viewers thoroughly enjoyed the stream, as this stream gave them an opportunity to connect with the person, and not just the streamer.

Immediately after the song ended, both Tubbo and Karl Jacobs insisted Sapnap play another song called 'Muffin'. Tubbo excitedly mentions how he knows all the words of the song. As the song started, both Tubbo and Karl Jacobs sang statically, and attempted to dance in their seats. All the Minecraft streamers laughed at their futile attempts to dance, and thoroughly seemed to enjoy themselves.

Tubbo is a Minecraft sensation with over 4.7 million followers on Twitch and 3 million on YouTube. He has been creating Minecraft content since 2019, and has been in the spotlight ever since. He is famous for his role-play on Minecraft's famous Dream SMP server, where he is frequently seen alongside TommyInnit, another well-known Minecraft streamer.

