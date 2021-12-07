Dream's Minecraft speedrunner vs 5 hunters rematch: Who actually won?

YouTuber Dream recently released his "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters FINALE" rematch video. One of the most talented Minecraft players and content creators of all time, Dream's YouTube channel boasts over 27 million subscribers and his most-watched videos are about his manhunts in the game.

On December 1, 2021, Dream uploaded his most recent Minecraft manhunt featuring Sapnap, GeorgeNotFound, BadBoyHalo, Awesamdude, and Antfrost as hunters. All five hunters chased Dream as he tried to survive and complete the game by killing the Ender Dragon. At the very end, Dream was hit by something very unexpected.

Who won in Dream's Minecraft Speedrunner vs 5 Hunters rematch

The video started as any other Dream video, with him explaining what a Minecraft manhunt is and what the rules are: At the beginning of the manhunt, Dream has a choice to run in whichever direction he chooses, but after that, all five hunters will attempt to chase him and down and kill him.

Dream sees a village and runs towards it and all five hunters quickly react to this. Soon enough, he finds a ruined portal with some obsidian blocks in the chest. Minutes into the manhunt, he activates the portal and enters the nether. At this point, the hunters lose their minds and scream at how fast Dream is.

Dream making nether portal (Image via Dream, YouTube)

In the nether, Dream quickly finds a bastion remnant and somehow loots the chest, avoiding the hunters and piglin brutes. He even survived being pushed off into the lava by making a door. Later, he found a nether fortress and blaze rods for Eyes of Ender.

After the nether trip, Dream came back to the Overworld and stayed inside the caves for a long time, preparing for the final push for the End. Constantly evading his chasers, he found the stronghold and entered the End.

Five hunters protecting the last end crystal (Image via Dream, YouTube)

The Minecraft speedrunner started off by destroying every end crystal, but the five hunters protected the last end crystal by covering it with obsidian blocks. Frustratingly, Dream dropped a TNT on it, but had to mine the strong blocks with an iron pickaxe only to find the TNT had already broken the end crystal inside.

At the very end, Dream fought all five hunters before defeating the Ender Dragon. He ran after BadBoyHalo, who was shield-less, but with managed to quickly place an obsidian block and an end crystal, blowing Dream up.

BadBoyHalo placing an end crystal to kill Dream (Image via Dream, YouTube)

Also Read Article Continues below

Dream was in complete shock and unable to process what had happened, while the five hunters rejoiced and screamed with glee. He lost the Minecraft manhunt rematch after getting killed at the very last moment.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee