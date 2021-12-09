“Bathroom selfie”: Minecraft stars GeorgeNotFound & Quackity’s meetup sends fans into frenzy

GeorgeNotFound and Quackity, two very well-known Minecraft content creators, finally met each other. For months, GeorgeNotFound was planning to take a trip to the US, and it finally happened. Fans of both lost their minds after seeing the duo hanging out together and posting pictures on Twitter.

Fans of GeorgeNotFound were waiting for the Minecraft star to go to US and meet fellow content creators. He is a very close friend to another Minecraft sensation, Dream, and as the latter lives in the US, GeorgeNotFound's trip was long awaited by many fans. The Minecraft content creator posted a photo with Quackity.

Reactions to Minecraft stars GeorgeNotFound & Quackity's meetup

There had been rumors about GeorgeNotFound taking a trip to the US in December. Eventually, when the Minecraft star posted photos with Quackity, their fans went into a frenzy. Many fans and fellow Minecraft streamers excitedly commented on their meetup.

Quackity himself posted a picture with GeorgeNotFound. Both Minecraft stars posted both tweets at the same time, revealing their meetup.

Quackity also expressed his delight in GeorgeNotFound's photo tweet.

Tubbo, another Minecraft sensation who is already on his US trip, excitedly replied to GeorgeNotFound's tweet. He has already met with Quackity after he arrived to the country, and was happy that another one of his friends came to the US.

TinaKitten, a rising streamer and the newest member of the Minecraft Dream SMP server, expressed her joy at their meeting.

Karl Jacobs, another well-known streamer, complimented Quackity and GeorgeNotFound for how handsome they look.

Punz, a famous Minecraft streamer, also commented on the tweet, complimenting them.

TapL and BoomerNA, two popular Minecraft content creators, jokingly commented on GeorgeNotFound's facial expression.

Many fans replied to GeorgeNotFound and Quackity's meetup. While some expressed their excitement for their favorite Minecraft content creators meeting, others humorously commented on GeorgeNotFound's facial expressions.

About the content creators in brief

GeorgeNotFound is a world famous Minecraft content creator. He mainly posts unique Minecraft videos on YouTube and quickly gained popularity, with 9.8 million subscribers under his belt. He has been featured in Dream's videos and is one of the closest friends of the Minecraft star.

Dream has declared that he will reveal his face, but only if he meets up with GeorgeNotFound in the US. Now that the latter is in the country, there are high chances of them meeting as well, although nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Quackity is also a known Minecraft streamer, mainly because of his character in the Dream SMP server. He has been a big part of many role-playing stories on the famous server and has a huge following of 5.9 million subscribers on YouTube.

