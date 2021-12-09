“Not if I have them first”: Minecraft stars TommyInnit, Quackity, and others react to Karl Jacobs’ clothing collection

Popular Minecraft streamer and content creator Karl Jacobs released his new clothing collection yesterday. The clothing line is named the AW21 Clothing Collection from Karl Jacobs. The event was Jacobs' second merch launch in four months.

Fans on Twitter were quite enthusiastic when the clothing collection dropped, and many were ecstatic to finally be able to purchase some merch from their favorite streamer.

Karl Jacobs' merch: Minecraft streamers react to clothing collection

As fans showed support and appreciation for Karl's new merch, many of his fellow Minecraft streamers and YouTubers tweeted their reactions. A plethora of streamers responded to the launch with tweets, asking him for his merch and commenting that they liked the designs.

Popular Minecraft streamer Alexis "Quackity" Maldonado was one of the first ones to comment, saying that he wanted the clothes Karl was wearing in the pictures he uploaded with the announcement of the collection. Quackity and Karl Jacobs have collaborated on a variety of occasions. Quackity is also a member of the Dream SMP.

Quackity @Quackity @KarlJacobs_ Karl I want the ones you wore in the pictures @KarlJacobs_ Karl I want the ones you wore in the pictures

Another popular Minecraft streamer, Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons, jokingly challenged Quackity and replied to his tweet, saying "Not if I have them first". Karl himself replied to their tweets, jokingly indicating that since Quackity called for the clothes first, only he would get them.

Other Minecraft streamers also commented on the launch, including Sapnap, GeorgeNotFound, and TinaKitten. Many Minecraft content creators had previously been hyped about the merch and responded enthusiastically to the tweet.

George @GeorgeNotFound @honkkarl send it all to me now @honkkarl send it all to me now

Sapnap @sapnap @KarlJacobs_ It's so epic and so awesome and so epic again @KarlJacobs_ It's so epic and so awesome and so epic again

In addition to Minecraft YouTubers, other mainstream content creators and twitch streamers also tweeted out in response to Karl Jacob's merch drop. Many of them had words of appreciation and encouragement for Karl and his clothing collection. Over the years, Karl has collaborated with many of these YouTubers and streamers. These include Valkyrae, Corpse Husband, BadBoyHalo, FaZe Rug, Anthony Padilla, and Nadeshot.

Many of these collaborations took place through Minecraft, while others took place via MrBeast. Karl Jacobs has long been associated with the popular YouTuber and has participated in a plethora of challenges and videos hosted by MrBeast.

Edited by Siddharth Satish